Mohammed Shami, Mayank say good to make batsmen 'dance' to their tunes

Shami picked up 13 wickets in three Tests, the highest by a fast bowler in the series, while pace partner Umesh Yadav snared 11 in his comeback series.

"Indian conditions were always known to be spin friendly. Now we have that power, among our pacers, that we can make batsmen dance with the bat," Shami told wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on the BCCI website after India's innings and 202-run victory on Day 4 of the third and final rubber.

Besides delivering with the ball since replacing injured Jasprit Bumrah in the side, Umesh also smashed a whirlwind 10-ball 31 in the first innings, his entertaining innings laced with five sixes.

Asked if he celebrated Diwali days ahead of the festival, Umesh said: "I got a match after a long time. Captain gave the liberty to go for the kill and I hit the ball. I enjoyed it a lot."

Shami chipped in by saying that previously Indian tailenders used to struggle on overseas conditions, but now they can hit big also when needed.

"When we used to go overseas, we used to dance to the bowlers' tunes. In today's culture, bowlers can bat. We have been showing in recent times that we can bat as well and hit also," he said.

Mayank Agarwal supported Shami's views. "It is hard work over a period of many years to produce results like this. Kudos to our bowlers for taking 20 wickets and putting us in winning situations. Standing at short leg and seeing their batsmen hop and struggle against the short balls is pleasing, we also face a lot of heat while facing them. Our fast bowlers are giving back what they get, not only the bouncers but the areas that they bowl in as well," he said.