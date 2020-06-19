Cricket
Mohammed Shami says current group is the best fast bowling unit India has ever had in Tests

By
Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Bengaluru, June 19: Senior speedster Mohammed Shami says the current group comprising himself, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav is the best pace attack in India's Test cricket history.

India's pace quartet of Shami, Ishant, Bumrah and Umesh has been very consistent in the past two years, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been part of the side on many ocassions.

In a conversation with former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta on ESPN Cricinfo, Shami told this is the best pace bowling unit the country has ever produced and also added even the reserves bowl quick consistently.

"Even the world acknowledges that India never produced five genuine fast bowlers in a package at one go. Not in Indian cricket's history. We have bowlers in the reserves who can bowl 145 kms," Shami said.

"This is the best attack as no one has any jealousy and everyone enjoys each other's success. It feels like a family."

The pacer also revealed how all the bowlers sometimes surround skipper Virat Kohli to decide who gets to bowl with the new ball.

"We surround Kohli and ask him to make the decision. But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue.' That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball," Shami said.

He also says Ishant Sharma, who is the senior-most player in the Test line-up, is a kind human being.

"Look at Ishant Sharma. He is set to play 100 Tests. It's not a mean achievement but if you speak to him you will know what kind of a human being he is. He is so down to earth."

(With Agency inputs)

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 8:52 [IST]
