Monty Panesar joins SportsTiger as Cricket Expert for England-Ireland Series

The series that launches the new World Cup Super League to determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India is the first major international ODI series since the resumption of cricket in England in early July with the Three Lions facing the West Indies Cricket team in a three-match test series.

Panesar who made his debut in international cricket against India in 2006 has featured for the Three Lions in 50 Tests & 26 ODIs; brings his experience to the table and will be giving an in-depth analysis of the game in SportsTiger Application’s series Cricket Talks.

Panesar along with SportsTiger’s in-house Sports Presenter Vedant Sharma have previewed the third One-Day International which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (August 4) at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

In the third preview, he discussed team combinations, pitch & weather report, players to look out for, who will win & much more. England at the moment leads the three-match ODI series 2-0.