Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Monty Panesar joins SportsTiger as Cricket Expert for England-Ireland Series

By

Bengaluru, August 3: SportsTiger – a multi-sport aggregator application from the house of MyTeam11 on Monday announced the onboarding of former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar as a Cricket Expert for the ongoing England-Ireland ODI series.

The series that launches the new World Cup Super League to determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India is the first major international ODI series since the resumption of cricket in England in early July with the Three Lions facing the West Indies Cricket team in a three-match test series.

Panesar who made his debut in international cricket against India in 2006 has featured for the Three Lions in 50 Tests & 26 ODIs; brings his experience to the table and will be giving an in-depth analysis of the game in SportsTiger Application’s series Cricket Talks.

Panesar along with SportsTiger’s in-house Sports Presenter Vedant Sharma have previewed the third One-Day International which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (August 4) at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

In the third preview, he discussed team combinations, pitch & weather report, players to look out for, who will win & much more. England at the moment leads the three-match ODI series 2-0.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 21:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue