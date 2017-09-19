Morgan won't hold Stokes back ahead of impending Samuels rivalry renewal

London, September 19: Eoin Morgan has no intention of putting the reins on Ben Stokes as England's star all-rounder prepares to renew acquaintances with West Indies rival Marlon Samuels.

There is little love lost between two of cricket's most explosive players, with Samuels memorably handing Stokes a military-style send off in a Test match in Grenada in 2015.

Samuels also laid into Stokes after he was smashed for four consecutive sixes in final of the ICC World Twenty20 by Carlos Brathwaite as the Windies clinched a dramatic victory.

Stokes accused Samuels of a lack of respect, but that has not stopped the Windies batsman stoking the fires by warning the Durham man to "stay on the boundary" or risk another confrontation during the five-match ODI series, which starts on Tuesday.

But limited-overs skipper Morgan will not temper Stokes' enthusiasm, saying: "I have no worries at all, absolutely none.

"I want Ben to be himself. I want him to get into the contest of a game. It's part and parcel of his character and getting the best out of Ben Stokes."

Opposition captain Jason Holder was equally bullish about Samuels when addressing the issue at a media conference.

"Marlon is one competitive guy and he likes a good competition," he said.

"Whether it's beneficial to him he'll have to decide.

"Whatever Marlon has to do to get himself fired up I'm quite happy for him to do it as long as it's within the spirit of the game and he doesn't go overboard."