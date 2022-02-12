Most Expensive Player in IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Highest Paid Players

Mumbai Indians were locked in an intense bidding war to bring back Kishan, who was part of the Mumbai-based franchise for the past few seasons, and landed him for whopping Rs 15.25 Crore.

Chennai Super Kings also bought back their former player Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore, making the Indian pacer the second most expensive buy at the 2022 auction.

Also during the IPL 2022 auction, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran were among the most expensive buys.

Iyer, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 Crore, was the first player to cross the Rs 10 Crore mark. Patel was later bought for Rs 10.75 Crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also brought back Hasaranga for the same price.

Pooran also was sold for Rs 10.75 Crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also bought India all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 8.75 Crore.

Speaking of Indian all-rounders, Krunal Pandya was sold to new comers Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 Crore, while Nitish Rana was bought back by KKR for Rs 8 Crore.

Meanwhile, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was sold for Rs 9.25 Crore to Punjab Kings, who also bought Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 Crore.

West Indies pair Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer also earned big bucks, bought by Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

While most players had takers, some of them including former India batter Suresh Raina remained unsold. However, the players, who are unsold may return for the express auction later.

On day two of the auction on Sunday (February 13), England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs. 11.50 Crore.

In the post lunch session, Mumbai Indians splashed the cash on two players. First, England pacer Jofra Archer for Rs.8 Crore and uncapped Australia all-rounder Tim David for Rs. 8.25 Crore.

Here is the top 25 most expensive buys in the IPL 2022 Auction:

Player Name Country Base Price in INR Winning Bid in INR Team Ishan Kishan India 2 Crore 15.25 Crore Mumbai Indians Deepak Chahar India 2 Crore 14 Crore Chennai Super Kings Shreyas Iyer India 2 Crore 12.25 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders Liam Livingstone England 1 Crore 11.50 Crore Punjab Kings Shardul Thakur India 2 Crore 10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Harshal Patel India 2 Crore 10.75 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 1 Crore 10.75 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore Nicholas Pooran West Indies 1.50 Crore 10.75 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Prasidh Krishna India 1 Crore 10 Crore Rajasthan Royals Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 2 Crore 10 Crore Gujarat Titans Avesh Khan India 20 Lakhs 10 Crore Lucknow Super Giants Kagiso Rabada South Africa 2 Crore 9.25 Crore Punjab Kings Rahul Tewatia India 40 Lakh 9 Crore Gujarat Titans Shahrukh Khan India 40 Lakh 9 Crore Punjab Kings Jason Holder West Indies 1.50 Crore 8.75 Crore Lucknow Super Giants Washington Sundar India 1.50 Crore 8.75 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 1.50 Crore 8.50 Crore Rajasthan Royals Rahul Tripathi India 40 Lakh 8.50 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Tim David Australia 40 Lakh 8.25 Crore Mumbai Indians Shikhar Dhawan India 2 Crore 8.25 Crore Punjab Kings Krunal Pandya India 2 Crore 8.25 Crore Lucknow Super Giants Jofra Archer England 2 Crore 8 Crore Mumbai Indians Trent Boult New Zealand 2 Crore 8 Crore Rajasthan Royals Nitish Rana India 1 Crore 8 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders Devdutt Padikkal India 2 Crore 7.75 Crore Rajasthan Royals