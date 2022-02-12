Cricket
Most Expensive Player in IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Highest Paid Players

By
Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer earned big bucks during IPL 2022 Auction
Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer earned big bucks during IPL 2022 Auction

Bengaluru, February 12: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian buy in Indian Premier League history on day one of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, held in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

Mumbai Indians were locked in an intense bidding war to bring back Kishan, who was part of the Mumbai-based franchise for the past few seasons, and landed him for whopping Rs 15.25 Crore.

Chennai Super Kings also bought back their former player Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore, making the Indian pacer the second most expensive buy at the 2022 auction.

Also during the IPL 2022 auction, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran were among the most expensive buys.

Iyer, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 Crore, was the first player to cross the Rs 10 Crore mark. Patel was later bought for Rs 10.75 Crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also brought back Hasaranga for the same price.

Most Expensive Player in IPL History: Full List of Highest Paid Players in Each IPL Season

Pooran also was sold for Rs 10.75 Crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also bought India all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 8.75 Crore.

Speaking of Indian all-rounders, Krunal Pandya was sold to new comers Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 Crore, while Nitish Rana was bought back by KKR for Rs 8 Crore.

Meanwhile, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was sold for Rs 9.25 Crore to Punjab Kings, who also bought Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 Crore.

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2022 Auction Price and Team: Kolkata Knight Riders buy Shreyas for Rs 12.25 crore, may lead

West Indies pair Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer also earned big bucks, bought by Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

While most players had takers, some of them including former India batter Suresh Raina remained unsold. However, the players, who are unsold may return for the express auction later.

IPL Auction 2022: Shocking! Suresh Raina, Steve Smith remain unsold

On day two of the auction on Sunday (February 13), England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs. 11.50 Crore.

In the post lunch session, Mumbai Indians splashed the cash on two players. First, England pacer Jofra Archer for Rs.8 Crore and uncapped Australia all-rounder Tim David for Rs. 8.25 Crore.

Here is the top 25 most expensive buys in the IPL 2022 Auction:

Player Name Country Base Price in INR Winning Bid in INR Team
Ishan Kishan India 2 Crore 15.25 Crore Mumbai Indians
Deepak Chahar India 2 Crore 14 Crore Chennai Super Kings
Shreyas Iyer India 2 Crore 12.25 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Liam Livingstone England 1 Crore 11.50 Crore Punjab Kings
Shardul Thakur India 2 Crore 10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals
Harshal Patel India 2 Crore 10.75 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 1 Crore 10.75 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore
Nicholas Pooran West Indies 1.50 Crore 10.75 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Prasidh Krishna India 1 Crore 10 Crore Rajasthan Royals
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 2 Crore 10 Crore Gujarat Titans
Avesh Khan India 20 Lakhs 10 Crore Lucknow Super Giants
Kagiso Rabada South Africa 2 Crore 9.25 Crore Punjab Kings
Rahul Tewatia India 40 Lakh 9 Crore Gujarat Titans
Shahrukh Khan India 40 Lakh 9 Crore Punjab Kings
Jason Holder West Indies 1.50 Crore 8.75 Crore Lucknow Super Giants
Washington Sundar India 1.50 Crore 8.75 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 1.50 Crore 8.50 Crore Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Tripathi India 40 Lakh 8.50 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Tim David Australia 40 Lakh 8.25 Crore Mumbai Indians
Shikhar Dhawan India 2 Crore 8.25 Crore Punjab Kings
Krunal Pandya India 2 Crore 8.25 Crore Lucknow Super Giants
Jofra Archer England 2 Crore 8 Crore Mumbai Indians
Trent Boult New Zealand 2 Crore 8 Crore Rajasthan Royals
Nitish Rana India 1 Crore 8 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Devdutt Padikkal India 2 Crore 7.75 Crore Rajasthan Royals
Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 15:09 [IST]
