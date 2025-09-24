Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma 1st, Sahibzada Farhan 2nd - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 24 before India vs Bangladesh

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Abhishek Sharma (IND)
|4
|173
|74
|43.25
|208.43
|17
|12
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|5
|156
|58
|31.20
|107.58
|8
|8
|P Nissanka (SL)
|5
|154
|68
|30.80
|146.66
|16
|5
|Towhid Hridoy (BAN)
|4
|127
|58
|42.33
|124.50
|6
|3
|Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|5
|122
|50
|30.50
|128.42
|12
|3
|BKG Mendis (SL)
|5
|122
|74*
|30.50
|124.48
|13
|3
|Litton Das (BAN)
|4
|119
|59
|29.75
|129.34
|13
|1
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|3
|108
|60
|36.00
|171.42
|6
|8
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|3
|102
|69
|34.00
|112.08
|11
|3
|Mohammad Haris (PAK)
|5
|100
|66
|25.00
|136.98
|11
|3
**All Stats updated on September 21 after India vs Pakistan match