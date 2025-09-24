English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma 1st, Sahibzada Farhan 2nd - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 24 before India vs Bangladesh

By MyKhel Staff

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 24

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s
Abhishek Sharma (IND) 4 173 74 43.25 208.43 17 12
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 5 156 58 31.20 107.58 8 8
P Nissanka (SL) 5 154 68 30.80 146.66 16 5
Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 4 127 58 42.33 124.50 6 3
Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 5 122 50 30.50 128.42 12 3
BKG Mendis (SL) 5 122 74* 30.50 124.48 13 3
Litton Das (BAN) 4 119 59 29.75 129.34 13 1
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 108 60 36.00 171.42 6 8
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 3 102 69 34.00 112.08 11 3
Mohammad Haris (PAK) 5 100 66 25.00 136.98 11 3

**All Stats updated on September 21 after India vs Pakistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

  1. Mohammad Nabi - 108
  2. Sediqullah Atal - 91
  3. Azmatullah Omarzai - 89
  4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 57
  5. Rashid Khan - 47

Hong Kong

  1. Nizakat Khan - 118
  2. Zeeshan Ali - 58
  3. Babar Hayat - 57
  4. Yasim Murtaza - 52
  5. Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 173
  2. Tilak Varma - 90
  3. Shubman Gill - 82
  4. Sanju Samson - 69
  5. Suryakumar Yadav - 54

UAE

  1. Muhammad Waseem - 102
  2. Alishan Sharafu - 85
  3. Rahul Chopra - 38
  4. Muhammad Zohaib - 27
  5. Dhruv Parashar - 22

Oman

  1. Hammad Mirza - 83
  2. Aamir Kaleem - 79
  3. Jatinder Singh - 57
  4. J Ramanandi - 25
  5. Shakeel Ahmed - 24

Bangladesh

  1. Towhid Hridoy - 127
  2. Litton Das - 119
  3. Saif Hassan - 91
  4. Shamim Hossain - 67
  5. Tanzid Hasan - 66

Pakistan

  1. Sahibzada Farhan - 156
  2. Fakhar Zaman - 122
  3. Mohammad Haris - 100
  4. Mohammad Nawaz - 82
  5. Shaheen Afridi - 64

Sri Lanka

  1. Pathum Nissanka - 154
  2. Kusal Mendis - 122
  3. Kusal Perera - 88
  4. Kamindu Mendis - 82
  5. Kamil Mishara - 74

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 74 vs Pakistan
  2. Kusal Mendis - 74 vs Afghanistan
  3. Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong
  4. Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman
  5. Pathum Nissanka - 68 vs Hong Kong
  6. Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman
  7. Dasun Shanaka - 64 vs Bangladesh
  8. Aamir Kaleem - 64 vs India
  9. Saif Hassan - 61 vs Sri Lanka
  10. Mohammad Nabi - 60 vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

  1. Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 12
  2. Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 8
    Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 8
    Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) - 8
  3. Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 6
    Dasun Shanaka (SL) - 6
  4. Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 5
    Saif Hassan (BAN) - 5
    Tilak Varma (IND) - 5
  5. Babar Hayat (HKG) - 4
    Kamindu Mendis (SL) - 4
    Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) - 4

Story first published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 19:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out