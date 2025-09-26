English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma maintains 1st Position - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 25 before IND vs SL match

By MyKhel Staff

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 26

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s
Abhishek Sharma (IND) 5 248 75 49.60 206.66 23 17
Saif Hassan (BAN) 4 178 69 44.50 128.05 8 12
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 6 160 58 26.66 107.38 9 8
Pathum Nissanka (SL) 5 154 68 30.80 146.66 16 5
Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 6 139 58 27.80 113.93 6 3
Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 6 135 50 27.00 117.39 14 3
Mohammad Haris (PAK) 6 131 66 26.20 136.45 13 4
Kusal Mendis (SL) 5 122 74* 30.50 124.48 13 3
Litton Das (BAN) 4 119 59 29.75 129.34 13 1
Shubman Gill (IND) 5 111 47 27.75 156.33 15 2

**All Stats updated on September 26 before India vs Sri Lanka match

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

  1. Mohammad Nabi - 108
  2. Sediqullah Atal - 91
  3. Azmatullah Omarzai - 89
  4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 57
  5. Rashid Khan - 47

Hong Kong

  1. Nizakat Khan - 118
  2. Zeeshan Ali - 58
  3. Babar Hayat - 57
  4. Yasim Murtaza - 52
  5. Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 248
  2. Shubman Gill - 111
  3. Tilak Varma - 95
  4. Sanju Samson - 69
  5. Suryakumar Yadav - 59

UAE

  1. Muhammad Waseem - 102
  2. Alishan Sharafu - 85
  3. Rahul Chopra - 38
  4. Muhammad Zohaib - 27
  5. Dhruv Parashar - 22

Oman

  1. Hammad Mirza - 83
  2. Aamir Kaleem - 79
  3. Jatinder Singh - 57
  4. J Ramanandi - 25
  5. Shakeel Ahmed - 24

Bangladesh

  1. Saif Hassan - 178
  2. Towhid Hridoy - 139
  3. Litton Das - 119
  4. Shamim Hossain - 97
  5. Jaker Ali - 71

Pakistan

  1. Sahibzada Farhan - 160
  2. Fakhar Zaman - 135
  3. Mohammad Haris - 131
  4. Mohammad Nawaz - 107
  5. Shaheen Afridi - 83

Sri Lanka

  1. Pathum Nissanka - 154
  2. Kusal Mendis - 122
  3. Kusal Perera - 88
  4. Kamindu Mendis - 82
  5. Kamil Mishara - 74

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 75 vs Bangladesh
  2. Abhishek Sharma - 74 vs Pakistan
  3. Kusal Mendis - 74 vs Afghanistan
  4. Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong
  5. Saif Hassan - 69 vs India
  6. Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman
  7. Pathum Nissanka - 68 vs Hong Kong
  8. Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman
  9. Dasun Shanaka - 64 vs Bangladesh
  10. Aamir Kaleem - 64 vs India

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

  1. Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 17
  2. Saif Hassan (BAN) - 12
  3. Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 8
    Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 8
    Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) - 8
    Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 8
  4. Dasun Shanaka (SL) - 6
    Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) - 6
  5. Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 5
    Tilak Varma (IND) - 5

Story first published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 18:54 [IST]
