Cricket Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma maintains 1st Position - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 25 before IND vs SL match By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 18:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 26

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s Abhishek Sharma (IND) 5 248 75 49.60 206.66 23 17 Saif Hassan (BAN) 4 178 69 44.50 128.05 8 12 Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 6 160 58 26.66 107.38 9 8 Pathum Nissanka (SL) 5 154 68 30.80 146.66 16 5 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 6 139 58 27.80 113.93 6 3 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 6 135 50 27.00 117.39 14 3 Mohammad Haris (PAK) 6 131 66 26.20 136.45 13 4 Kusal Mendis (SL) 5 122 74* 30.50 124.48 13 3 Litton Das (BAN) 4 119 59 29.75 129.34 13 1 Shubman Gill (IND) 5 111 47 27.75 156.33 15 2

**All Stats updated on September 26 before India vs Sri Lanka match

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi - 108 Sediqullah Atal - 91 Azmatullah Omarzai - 89 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 57 Rashid Khan - 47

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan - 118 Zeeshan Ali - 58 Babar Hayat - 57 Yasim Murtaza - 52 Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

Abhishek Sharma - 248 Shubman Gill - 111 Tilak Varma - 95 Sanju Samson - 69 Suryakumar Yadav - 59

UAE

Muhammad Waseem - 102 Alishan Sharafu - 85 Rahul Chopra - 38 Muhammad Zohaib - 27 Dhruv Parashar - 22

Oman

Hammad Mirza - 83 Aamir Kaleem - 79 Jatinder Singh - 57 J Ramanandi - 25 Shakeel Ahmed - 24

Bangladesh

Saif Hassan - 178 Towhid Hridoy - 139 Litton Das - 119 Shamim Hossain - 97 Jaker Ali - 71

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan - 160 Fakhar Zaman - 135 Mohammad Haris - 131 Mohammad Nawaz - 107 Shaheen Afridi - 83

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka - 154 Kusal Mendis - 122 Kusal Perera - 88 Kamindu Mendis - 82 Kamil Mishara - 74

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

Abhishek Sharma - 75 vs Bangladesh Abhishek Sharma - 74 vs Pakistan Kusal Mendis - 74 vs Afghanistan Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong Saif Hassan - 69 vs India Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman Pathum Nissanka - 68 vs Hong Kong Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman Dasun Shanaka - 64 vs Bangladesh Aamir Kaleem - 64 vs India

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 17 Saif Hassan (BAN) - 12 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 8

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 8

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) - 8

Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 8 Dasun Shanaka (SL) - 6

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) - 6 Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 5

Tilak Varma (IND) - 5