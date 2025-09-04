Not MCG or Lord’s - this Asia Cup venue sits top with Most International Matches; No India Stadiums in Top 30

Cricket Most Runs in Asia Cup T20: Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma - Top 10 Run Scorers ahead of Asia Cup 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 11:35 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025 will be the 3rd edition of the continental competition in T20 format, as it commences from September 9 in UAE.

Featuring top Asian cricketing nations like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and emerging sides such as UAE and Hong Kong, the competition will be a rehearsal ahead of T20 World Cup.

The 2025 edition carries even more significance as it marks a decade of the tournament’s T20 format, which was first introduced in 2016.

Most Runs in Asia Cup T20 Format

Over the years, several batsmen have stood tall in the shortest format of the Asia Cup with their consistent run scoring. From Virat Kohli’s match-winning knocks to Rizwan’s dependable presence at the crease, and Babar Hayat’s explosive innings for Hong Kong, the tournament has witnessed superb batting displays.

Virat Kohli played the last two editions and currently sit at the top of the run scoring chart in T20 format of Asia Cup. Kohli has so far amassed 429 runs in the competition, followed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan who has scored 281 runs. Former India T20 captain Rohit Sharma is third in the list with 271 runs.

Players from both leading cricket nations and minnows have left their mark with power hitting, high strike rates, and crucial partnerships under pressure. Here’s a look at the top 10 run scorers in Asia Cup T20 history.

Top 10 Asia Cup T20 Run Scorers

Player Matches Innings Runs HS Average Strike Rate 100 50 V Kohli (IND) 10 9 429 122* 85.80 132.00 1 3 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 6 6 281 78* 56.20 117.57 0 3 RG Sharma (IND) 9 9 271 83 30.11 141.14 0 2 Babar Hayat (HKG) 5 5 235 122 47.00 146.87 1 1 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 5 5 196 64* 65.33 104.25 0 1 PBB Rajapaksa (SL) 6 6 191 71* 47.75 149.21 0 1 Sabbir Rahman (BAN) 6 6 181 80 36.20 122.29 0 1 Najibullah Zadran (AFG) 8 8 176 60* 35.20 157.14 0 1 Muhammad Usman (UAE) 7 7 176 46 29.33 118.12 0 0 Mahmudullah (BAN) 7 7 173 36* 57.66 141.80 0 0

Interestingly, none of the top three run scorers will feature in Asia Cup 2025. Rohit and Virat both have retired from T20I format, whereas Rizwan was omitted from the Pakistan squad.

Who can become Top Run Scorers in Asia Cup 2025?

A number of top talents will be on display in the Asia Cup 2025. India batters such as Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma will be around in the leaderboard. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka can be a top run scorer, and the same goes for Bangladesh's Litton Das. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub will be in the race, while Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz can't be denied as well.