Cricket Most Runs in KCL 2025: Sanju Samson goes First; Top 10 Run Scorers of Kerala Cricket League Season 2 on August 26

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 is making a strong comeback for its second season, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association. This domestic T20 tournament aims to promote and showcase cricket talent from Kerala on a national stage.

The tournament is scheduled from August 21 to September 7, 2025, with all matches taking place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The league follows a double round-robin format where six teams play each other twice during the league phase. The top four teams then advance to the knockout stage, consisting of two semi-finals and a final to determine the champion. The format promises high competition and thrilling cricket for the fans throughout the 17-day event.

Most Runs in KCL 2025

Sanju Samson currently occupies the top spot in the KCL 2025 runs chart. The India batter has been in tremendous form and now has registered consecutive 50+ scores for the Kochi Blue Tigers. He is the most expensive player in the tournament as he was bought for Rs 26.80 lakh.

Apart from that, Punjab Kings batter Vishnu Vinod, who is playing for Kollam Sailors, currently sits 2nd in the chart, followed by Krishna Prasad.

KCL 2025 Top Run Scorers: Top 10 Highest Runs in the Kerala Cricket League Season 2

Rank Player Name Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s 1 Sanju Samson (KBT) 4 3 223 74.33 187.39 18 16 2 Vishnu Vinod (KLS) 4 4 181 45.25 212.94 10 18 3 Krishna Prasad (TVR) 4 4 180 60.00 137.40 9 10 4 Ahammed Imran (TRT) 3 3 177 59.00 156.64 22 5 5 Sachin Baby (KLS) 4 4 157 52.33 155.45 13 7 6 Salman Nizar (CGS) 3 3 149 74.50 155.21 11 10 7 Anand Krishnan (TRT) 3 3 111 37.00 121.98 6 7 8 Mohammed Azharuddeen (ALR) 3 3 105 35.00 152.17 8 6 9 Vathsal Govind (AKS) 2 2 104 52.00 133.33 4 5 10 Abdul Bazith (TVR) 4 4 92 30.67 129.58 3 8

**Updated as of Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans match 1st innings

CGS- Calicut Globstars, KBT - Kochi Blue Tigers, TVR - Trivandrum Royals, KLS - Kollam Sailors, TRT - Thrissur Titans, ALR - Alleppey Ripples

KCL 2025 Highest Individual Scores

Sanju Samson (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 121 vs Kollam Sailors

Ahammed Imran (Thrissur Titans) - 100 vs Calicut Globstars

Vishnu Vinod (Kollam Sailors) - 94 vs Kochi Blue Tigers

Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors) - 91 vs Kochi Blue Tigers

Sanju Samson (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 89 vs Thrissur Titans

KCL 2025 Most Sixes

Vishnu Vinod - 18 Sanju Samson - 16 Krishna Prasad - 10 Salman Nizar - 10 Abdul Bazith - 8 Sachin Baby - 7