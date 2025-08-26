Most Runs in KCL 2025: Sanju Samson goes First; Top 10 Run Scorers of Kerala Cricket League Season 2 on August 26

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 is making a strong comeback for its second season, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association. This domestic T20 tournament aims to promote and showcase cricket talent from Kerala on a national stage.
The tournament is scheduled from August 21 to September 7, 2025, with all matches taking place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The league follows a double round-robin format where six teams play each other twice during the league phase. The top four teams then advance to the knockout stage, consisting of two semi-finals and a final to determine the champion. The format promises high competition and thrilling cricket for the fans throughout the 17-day event.
Sanju Samson currently occupies the top spot in the KCL 2025 runs chart. The India batter has been in tremendous form and now has registered consecutive 50+ scores for the Kochi Blue Tigers. He is the most expensive player in the tournament as he was bought for Rs 26.80 lakh.
Apart from that, Punjab Kings batter Vishnu Vinod, who is playing for Kollam Sailors, currently sits 2nd in the chart, followed by Krishna Prasad.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|4s
|6s
|1
|Sanju Samson (KBT)
|4
|3
|223
|74.33
|187.39
|18
|16
|2
|Vishnu Vinod (KLS)
|4
|4
|181
|45.25
|212.94
|10
|18
|3
|Krishna Prasad (TVR)
|4
|4
|180
|60.00
|137.40
|9
|10
|4
|Ahammed Imran (TRT)
|3
|3
|177
|59.00
|156.64
|22
|5
|5
|Sachin Baby (KLS)
|4
|4
|157
|52.33
|155.45
|13
|7
|6
|Salman Nizar (CGS)
|3
|3
|149
|74.50
|155.21
|11
|10
|7
|Anand Krishnan (TRT)
|3
|3
|111
|37.00
|121.98
|6
|7
|8
|Mohammed Azharuddeen (ALR)
|3
|3
|105
|35.00
|152.17
|8
|6
|9
|Vathsal Govind (AKS)
|2
|2
|104
|52.00
|133.33
|4
|5
|10
|Abdul Bazith (TVR)
|4
|4
|92
|30.67
|129.58
|3
|8
**Updated as of Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans match 1st innings
CGS- Calicut Globstars, KBT - Kochi Blue Tigers, TVR - Trivandrum Royals, KLS - Kollam Sailors, TRT - Thrissur Titans, ALR - Alleppey Ripples