Most Runs and Wickets in 2022 ODIs: Shreyas Iyer, Adam Zampa in list dominated by associate nation players

The year 2022 saw a total of 162 ODI matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, who competed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 2023 ODI World Cup hosts, India, who have already qualified for the show-piece tournament, played a total of 24 ODIs in 2022 - 18 away from home and 6 at home. The Indian team which saw a lot of shuffling and changing registered 16 wins and 8 defeats.

Apart from Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan is the other Indian to feature in the top 10 list for most runs, while none of the Indian bowlers make the list for most wickets. Australia's Zampa has only West Indies' Akeal Hosein for company as players from top teams.

As most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload management and injuries, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams ended the year on top of the charts in ODIs.

Here is a look at some of the stats from ODIs in 2022:

Top 10 Most Runs in ODIs in 2022 Player Team Matches Innings Runs Marais Erasmus Namibia 21 20 956 Vriitya Aravind UAE 21 21 781 Aaron Jones USA 19 19 770 Monank Patel USA 19 19 769 Calum MacLeod Scotland 16 16 736 Shreyas Iyer India 17 15 724 Shai Hope West Indies 21 21 709 Shamarh Brooks West Indies 21 21 694 Shikhar Dhawan India 22 22 688 Babar Azam Pakistan 9 9 679 Top 5 Most ODI Hundreds in 2022 Player Team Matches Innings 100s Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 7 7 3 Babar Azam Pakistan 9 9 3 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 15 15 3 Shai Hope West Indies 21 21 3 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 9 9 2 Top 10 Most Wickets in ODIs in 2022 Player Team Matches Wickets Bilal Khan Oman 16 43 Sompal Kami Nepal 20 35 Saurabh Netravalkar USA 19 32 Bernard Scholtz Namibia 20 32 Basil Hameed UAE 21 32 Adam Zampa Australia 12 30 Akeal Hosein West Indies 20 30 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia 21 29 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 14 28 Mark Watt Scotland 17 28 Top 6 Five-wicket Hauls in 2022 Player Team 5WI BBI Bilal Khan Oman 3 5/31 Karan KC Nepal 2 5/33 Naseem Shah Pakistan 1 5/33 Taijul Islam Bangladesh 1 5/28 Jasprit Bumrah India 1 6/19 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 1 5/39 5WI - Five Wicket Innings; BBI - Best Bowling Innings (Best Figures)