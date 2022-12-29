Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Most Runs and Wickets in 2022 ODIs: Shreyas Iyer, Adam Zampa in list dominated by associate nation players

By

India's Shreyas Iyer and Australia's Adam Zampa were among a few top team players that finished in the top 10 list for most runs and most wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODI) in 2022 with the list being dominated by Associate Nation players.

The year 2022 saw a total of 162 ODI matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, who competed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 2023 ODI World Cup hosts, India, who have already qualified for the show-piece tournament, played a total of 24 ODIs in 2022 - 18 away from home and 6 at home. The Indian team which saw a lot of shuffling and changing registered 16 wins and 8 defeats.

Apart from Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan is the other Indian to feature in the top 10 list for most runs, while none of the Indian bowlers make the list for most wickets. Australia's Zampa has only West Indies' Akeal Hosein for company as players from top teams.

As most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload management and injuries, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams ended the year on top of the charts in ODIs.

Here is a look at some of the stats from ODIs in 2022:

Top 10 Most Runs in ODIs in 2022

Top 10 Most Runs in ODIs in 2022

Player Team Matches Innings Runs
Marais Erasmus Namibia 21 20 956
Vriitya Aravind UAE 21 21 781
Aaron Jones USA 19 19 770
Monank Patel USA 19 19 769
Calum MacLeod Scotland 16 16 736
Shreyas Iyer India 17 15 724
Shai Hope West Indies 21 21 709
Shamarh Brooks West Indies 21 21 694
Shikhar Dhawan India 22 22 688
Babar Azam Pakistan 9 9 679
Top 5 Most ODI Hundreds in 2022

Top 5 Most ODI Hundreds in 2022

Player Team Matches Innings 100s
Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 7 7 3
Babar Azam Pakistan 9 9 3
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 15 15 3
Shai Hope West Indies 21 21 3
Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 9 9 2
Top 10 Most Wickets in ODIs in 2022

Top 10 Most Wickets in ODIs in 2022

Player Team Matches Wickets
Bilal Khan Oman 16 43
Sompal Kami Nepal 20 35
Saurabh Netravalkar USA 19 32
Bernard Scholtz Namibia 20 32
Basil Hameed UAE 21 32
Adam Zampa Australia 12 30
Akeal Hosein West Indies 20 30
Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia 21 29
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 14 28
Mark Watt Scotland 17 28
Top 6 Five-wicket Hauls in 2022

Top 6 Five-wicket Hauls in 2022

Player Team 5WI BBI
Bilal Khan Oman 3 5/31
Karan KC Nepal 2 5/33
Naseem Shah Pakistan 1 5/33
Taijul Islam Bangladesh 1 5/28
Jasprit Bumrah India 1 6/19
Kagiso Rabada South Africa 1 5/39

5WI - Five Wicket Innings; BBI - Best Bowling Innings (Best Figures)

Comments

MORE YEARENDER 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 29, 2022
Click to comments