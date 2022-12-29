Most Runs and Wickets in 2022 ODIs: Shreyas Iyer, Adam Zampa in list dominated by associate nation players

The
year
2022
saw
a
total
of
162
ODI
matches
hosted
across
the
globe
with
most
matches
being
played
by
the
Associate
Nations
or
smaller
teams,
who
competed
to
qualify
for
the
2023
ODI
World
Cup.
The
2023
ODI
World
Cup
hosts,
India,
who
have
already
qualified
for
the
show-piece
tournament,
played
a
total
of
24
ODIs
in
2022
-
18
away
from
home
and
6
at
home.
The
Indian
team
which
saw
a
lot
of
shuffling
and
changing
registered
16
wins
and
8
defeats.
Apart
from
Iyer,
Shikhar
Dhawan
is
the
other
Indian
to
feature
in
the
top
10
list
for
most
runs,
while
none
of
the
Indian
bowlers
make
the
list
for
most
wickets.
Australia's
Zampa
has
only
West
Indies' Akeal
Hosein
for
company
as
players
from
top
teams.
As
most
Test-playing
nations
used
different
players
for
different
formats
to
handle
workload
management
and
injuries,
the
players
from
Associate
nations
or
the
lower
ranked
teams
ended
the
year
on
top
of
the
charts
in
ODIs.
Here
is
a
look
at
some
of
the
stats
from
ODIs
in
2022:
Top
10
Most
Runs
in
ODIs
in
2022
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Marais
Erasmus
|
Namibia
|
21
|
20
|
956
|
Vriitya
Aravind
|
UAE
|
21
|
21
|
781
|
Aaron
Jones
|
USA
|
19
|
19
|
770
|
Monank
Patel
|
USA
|
19
|
19
|
769
|
Calum
MacLeod
|
Scotland
|
16
|
16
|
736
|
Shreyas
Iyer
|
India
|
17
|
15
|
724
|
Shai
Hope
|
West
Indies
|
21
|
21
|
709
|
Shamarh
Brooks
|
West
Indies
|
21
|
21
|
694
|
Shikhar
Dhawan
|
India
|
22
|
22
|
688
|
Babar
Azam
|
Pakistan
|
9
|
9
|
679
Top
5
Most
ODI
Hundreds
in
2022
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
100s
|
Ibrahim
Zadran
|
Afghanistan
|
7
|
7
|
3
|
Babar
Azam
|
Pakistan
|
9
|
9
|
3
|
Sikandar
Raza
|
Zimbabwe
|
15
|
15
|
3
|
Shai
Hope
|
West
Indies
|
21
|
21
|
3
|
Rassie
van
der
Dussen
|
South
Africa
|
9
|
9
|
2
Top
10
Most
Wickets
in
ODIs
in
2022
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Bilal
Khan
|
Oman
|
16
|
43
|
Sompal
Kami
|
Nepal
|
20
|
35
|
Saurabh
Netravalkar
|
USA
|
19
|
32
|
Bernard
Scholtz
|
Namibia
|
20
|
32
|
Basil
Hameed
|
UAE
|
21
|
32
|
Adam
Zampa
|
Australia
|
12
|
30
|
Akeal
Hosein
|
West
Indies
|
20
|
30
|
Ruben
Trumpelmann
|
Namibia
|
21
|
29
|
Sandeep
Lamichhane
|
Nepal
|
14
|
28
|
Mark
Watt
|
Scotland
|
17
|
28
Top
6
Five-wicket
Hauls
in
2022
|
Player
|
Team
|
5WI
|
BBI
|
Bilal
Khan
|
Oman
|
3
|
5/31
|
Karan
KC
|
Nepal
|
2
|
5/33
|
Naseem
Shah
|
Pakistan
|
1
|
5/33
|
Taijul
Islam
|
Bangladesh
|
1
|
5/28
|
Jasprit
Bumrah
|
India
|
1
|
6/19
|
Kagiso
Rabada
|
South
Africa
|
1
|
5/39
5WI
-
Five
Wicket
Innings;
BBI
-
Best
Bowling
Innings
(Best
Figures)
