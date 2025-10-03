Why is Sanju Samson left out of ODI Squad against Australia? Ajit Agarkar comes up with Bizarre Reason

Most Wickets in IND vs WI Test Series: Mohammed Siraj Tops List - Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 After 1st Test Day 3

Most Wickets in IND vs WI Test Series: Fresh off their record ninth Asia Cup title, the Indian cricket team has wasted no time, shifting focus to the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies at home.

The first Test began just four days after India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign, and two days of play have already been completed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The series will conclude with the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting on October 11. If required, the first Test is scheduled to run until October 6.

After the conclusion of Day 3, India declared their innings at 448/5, establishing a commanding lead of 286 runs. The West Indies struggled in their second innings, being dismissed for just 146, resulting in India securing a massive win by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Most Wickets in IND vs WI Test Series 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Mohammed Siraj (IND) 2025-2025 1 2 150 25.0 5 71 7 4/40 10.14 2.84 21.42 1 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2025-2025 1 2 86 14.2 3 48 4 2/23 12.00 3.34 21.50 - - RA Jadeja (IND) 2025-2025 1 2 96 16.0 3 69 4 4/54 17.25 4.31 24.00 1 - JJ Bumrah (IND) 2025-2025 1 2 120 20.0 4 58 3 3/42 19.33 2.90 40.00 - - Washington Sundar (IND) 2025-2025 1 2 60 10.0 1 27 2 1/9 13.50 2.70 30.00 - - RL Chase (WI) 2025-2025 1 1 144 24.0 3 90 2 2/90 45.00 3.75 72.00 - - JNT Seales (WI) 2025-2025 1 1 114 19.0 2 53 1 1/53 53.00 2.78 114.00 - - K Pierre (WI) 2025-2025 1 1 174 29.0 1 91 1 1/91 91.00 3.13 174.00 - - JA Warrican (WI) 2025-2025 1 1 174 29.0 5 102 1 1/102 102.00 3.51 174.00 - -

*Updated after Day 2 on October 3

IND vs WI Test Series: Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

India

Mohammed Siraj - 7

Jasprit Bumrah - 3

Kuldeep Yadav - 4

Washington Sundar - 2

West Indies

RL Chase - 2

JNT Seales- 1

K Pierre- 1

JA Warrican- 1

India vs West Indies 2025 Test: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans can catch the live action of the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series on JioHotstar, available via both the website and mobile app across India. Television viewers can tune in to Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD for live coverage, while Hindi commentary will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Series Schedule (IST)

1st Test: Thursday, October 2 - 9:30 AM

2nd Test: Friday, October 10 - 9:30 AM

IND vs WI Test Series- Full Squad

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.