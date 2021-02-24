Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Motera Stadium Name Change: 'Hum do humare do': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at renaming of Gujarat stadium

By Pti

New Delhi, Feb 24: In a dig at a cricket ground in Gujarat being renamed after Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Feb 24) again invoked his 'Hum do humare do' jibe, claiming that truth was out with the stadium having the prime minister's name, two ends being named after corporate houses and Amit Shah's son being involved in cricket administration.

Narendra Modi Stadium: India Government issues clarification over Motera Stadium name change; find out

"Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium -- Adani end -- Reliance end. With Jay Shah presiding," Gandhi tweeted, with the hashtag 'HumDoHumareDo'.

Amid the controversy over the cricket stadium in Gujarat being renamed after Prime Minister Modi, the government on Wednesday said the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the entire sports complex continues to be named after Sardar Patel.

Motera Stadium Name Change: President Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an "insult" to Sardar Patel.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ODI 1 - 4 MUM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 20:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More