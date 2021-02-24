Motera Stadium Name Change: 'Hum do humare do': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at renaming of Gujarat stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium: India Government issues clarification over Motera Stadium name change; find out

"Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium -- Adani end -- Reliance end. With Jay Shah presiding," Gandhi tweeted, with the hashtag 'HumDoHumareDo'.

Amid the controversy over the cricket stadium in Gujarat being renamed after Prime Minister Modi, the government on Wednesday said the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the entire sports complex continues to be named after Sardar Patel.

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an "insult" to Sardar Patel.