Motera Stadium: Things you should know about world's largest cricket stadium as Donald Trump is set to inaugurate it

The entire stadium is being decorated for the grand welcome of the POTUS. Trump will also be accompanied by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The event is named 'Namaste Trump'.

Here are a few features of the iconic Motera:

# With the seating capacity of one lakh ten thousand, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium will become the second-largest stadium for it is only behind the Rungrado May Day Stadium in North Korea. The Rungrado May Day Stadium can accommodate 114000 people on the seats.

# Before Motera, Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was the biggest cricket stadium which could house approximately 95000.

# The architect of the newly-built stadium is an Australian company 'Populous'.

# Spread across 63 acres, the Motera Stadium has three entry points.

# There are 76 corporate boxes with a seating capacity of 25 each. It also has a clubhouse with 55 rooms, a gymnasium and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

# It also comprises a cricket academy and indoor practice pitches which will help the players to practice when it is raining outside.

# The parking area has space for 3000 cars and 10000 bikes which makes it the biggest parking area within stadium premises.

# Apart from the cricket ground, the stadium will also facilitate other sports like football, hockey, basketball, kabaddi, boxing, lawn tennis, running track, etc.

# It is the same venue where legendary Sunil Gavaskar completed 10000 Test runs and Kapil Dev surpassed Richard Hadlee's record for most Test wickets.

# The stadium has already received 'Building Use' permission from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The stadium has been rebuilt after demolishing the old one which had a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators.

However, it is still not clear when the newly-built stadium will host its an international cricket match. Earlier, it was speculated that one of the three ODI matches between India and South Africa will be held here but that didn't happen. Fans now hope that it will host a match during the IPL 2020.