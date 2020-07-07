MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya post special message for legendary India cricketer

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri and former India cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also conveyed his best wishes to the legendary cricketer.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A lowdown on numbers of ODI legend, a chase master

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Dwayne Bravo also released his latest song titled 'Number 7', dedicated to his captain on and paid glowing tributes to the three-time IPL-winning skipper. Bravo had announced a few days ago that he would pay a tribute to Dhoni on his birthday, by releasing a song and on Monday (July 6) night.

In the song, Bravo speaks of some of Dhoni's milestones representing Team India for whom he has been one of the most successful skippers having won every major ICC trophy.

MS Dhoni last played in India colours around a year ago during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and there is a possibility that the most successful India captain in the ODIs might have played his last game for the Men in Blue.

MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo dedicates 'No.7’ song to CSK skipper - WATCH

Here's how cricketing fraternity wished Dhoni on his birthday:

The Indian Cricket Team's Twitter handle paid a glowing tribute to the living legend and captioned the image: "One man, countless moments of joy!"

Captain Virat Kohli also greeted Dhoni on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you."

India's limited-overs vice-captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the captain cool by sharing a throwback picture on his Twitter handle and captioned it: "Cooling off with Mr Cool. Happy birthday @msdhoni."

Hardik Pandya - who made his international debut under MS Dhoni - wrote an emotional message for Dhoni on his Twitter handle. "Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu Hugging face My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni," wrote Pandya.

Dhoni's CSK and India teammate Kedar Jadhav posted an emotional letter on his Twitter for his captain. Jadhav even wrote his birthday wish for Dhoni in Marathi.

Dhoni's deputy at Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina, shared a video clip comprising images of the two from their early days in Team India.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag - who is known for his special birthday wishes for fellow cricketers - wrote a special message for Dhoni. "Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," tweeted Sehwag.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri greeted Dhoni and wrote: "Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend 🙏 #mahendrasinghdhoni #MSDhonibirthday #HBDDhoni #Dhoni".

VVS Laxman wrote: "Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni."

India's Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on his Twitter handle: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni. Best wishes for the coming year! Thank you for always inspiring us on and off the field!"

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni. Best wishes for the coming year! Thank you for always inspiring us on and off the field!

India women's ODI captain Mithali Raj wrote: "Wishing @msdhoni a very happy birthday!"

Chennai Super Kings shared a video clip on its Twitter handle in which several CSK players greeted Dhoni on his birthday.

