MS Dhoni brand: Chennai Super Kings captain stands with Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushman Khurrana in market value

Experts believe that Dhoni still can be a huge card in the marketing world. A report in the Rediff said Dhoni was devoting 110-130 days in a year for ad-related works during active days as a cricketer and now as per his manager Arun Pandey, the Jharkhand man is aiming to give 180 days for promotional activities.

Till his retirement, Dhoni was charging appearance fee similar to current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. But after he hung his boots on August 15, Dhoni has slashed his rate and now, as per the report, charges a similar fee as Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurrana.

The marketing experts opined that Dhoni still can continue a big brand considering his success as a cricketer and captain and cited the example of Sachin Tendulkar, who till date remains a darling of marketing experts. Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013.

Dhoni, the report said, is also planning to expand his chain of fitness centres across India. The Fit 7 chain currently has 20 centres and Dhoni wants to make it 50 in the days to come with the slogan 'Make Everyone's Life Better.'

There plans for a sequel to the movie MS Dhoni - The Untold Story but the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the lead role in that movie, has stalled the project for the time being.

It may be recalled that former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had said that the popularity of Dhoni across India is much higher than that of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni has guided India to two world titles and a Champions Trophy triumph and is currently leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020.