MS Dhoni completes 10000 ODI runs for India, becomes fifth Indian cricketer to enter elite club

While Dhoni was already a part of the 10,000 club in ODI cricket, 174 of those runs had come for Asia XI. Now, the 37-year-old has notched up five figures in ODIs for India as well.

Dhoni reached the mark in the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, 12 January. He started the game on 9,999 runs for India and took seven deliveries to get off the mark and reach the milestone.

MS Dhoni in ODIs..

10000* runs for India

174 runs for Asia XI#AUSvsIND #AusvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 12, 2019

He was dismissed for 51, having steadied the innings from a perilous 4/3. He is now fifth on the list of all-time ODI run-scorers for India.

The former India captain is also 12th on the list of all-time leading run scorers in the format, maintaining an average around 50.

Among full-time wicket-keepers, he is second on the list of scorers, only behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

Earlier last year, the veteran batsman became the fourth Indian to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs during the second match of the three-ODI series against England on July 14.

The former India skipper joined an elite club which features some of India's greatest batsmen in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

The right-handed batsman from Ranchi who batted all through his career at No. 5 and 6 was the only player to reach the milestone with an average of 50+.

Meanwhile, his successor Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian to reach 10000 ODI runs during the series against West Indies at home.

Kohli was the fastest to enter the five-figure club as he took just 209 innings to the milestone.