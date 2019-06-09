MS Dhoni glove row: Chetan Chauhan, Sunil Gavaskar believe sportsmen are required to follow ICC's rules

During India's World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton last Wednesday, Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia. Taking a firm stand, the ICC on Friday denied Dhoni permission to wear the dagger insignia on his gloves during the World Cup despite BCCI's assertion that it was not a military symbol.

Dhoni to mask army insignia on his gloves against Australia?

In an interview with India Today, former India captain and legendary batsman Gavaskar said, "Rules are there for a reason and they are meant to be followed. That's why they are there."

"I think Moeen Ali was fined by the ECB when he was wearing a wristband supporting a particular cause in 2014. Last time I checked, MS Dhoni was over 21 years old and wearing the gloves or not is now entirely his call."

"Other countries players' might do something as well. If you want to object, do that before the rules are passed. Once the rules are passed, you can do nothing about it," he said.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister and for India pacer Chetan Chauhan has said Dhoni's act of wearing the dagger insignia on his gloves during a World Cup game showed his patriotic feelings, but players from other countries may follow suit if such things are allowed.

Reacting to the controversy, Chauhan, who was in Shirdi town of Maharashtra to offer prayers at the famous Saibaba temple, told reporters on Saturday evening that it reflected the cricketer's "desh bhakti" (patriotism), but the sportsmen are required to follow the ICC's rules.

"If such things are happening, players of other countries will follow this to put stickers on shirts, pants, bat, gloves. But as per ICC's rules, use of such badges is banned," he noted.

On the ongoing World Cup, the former batsman said two-time champions India have "100 per cent chance" of winning the event. India, who won their lung opener against South Africa at Southhampton last week, take on current champions Australia in their second game at the Oval in London on Sunday.

"The Australian team is good, but when compared, our team is better," Chauhan said and suggested that Dhoni could bat at the fourth position instead of sixth in case the top order fails.

Dubbing opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli as the team's "nucleus", Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches, said, "We have good fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and we also have spinners."

Chauhan said in a bid to promote sports, the UP government has decided to give Rs six crore to a player from the state who wins a gold medal in the Olympics. Besides, a player from UP who wins a silver medal in the Olympics will get Rs four crore and the one bagging a broze medal will get Rs two crore, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)