MS Dhoni and not Virat Kohli is Ajay Jadeja's choice for India captain at World Cup 2019

Jadeja who has captained India in 15 ODIs hasn't named Virat Kohli as the skipper of the India squad, instead made former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the 15-member squad.

Talking to Cricbuzz Jadeja said, "If there is anyone who feels that MS Dhoni's captaincy is better than Kohli's then they can argue with me.

"This team is only for World Cup and not for the future. And nobody can tell me that in terms of captain's strategy, Dhoni comes at No.2 and so I have kept him ahead."

Jadeja has been one of the vocal supporters of MS Dhoni and has already termed the two-time world cup winning (2007 T20 WC and 2011 WC) Indian captain as one of the greatest ODI players of all times.

Cricket experts have time and again highlighted the importance of seasoned campaigner for the side and how Dhoni would be crucial to the success of Kohli in the upcoming WC, in which India are already deemed as favourites.

Dhoni is India's most successful ODI captains off all time and he led Team India well in the previous WC when the Men In Blue - the then defending champions - made it to semi-finals and lost to Michael Clarke-led Australia, the eventual champions.

In his squad, Jadeja has also included senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja. According to the former cricketer, both Ashwin and Jadeja could perform the duties with the bat as well.

Here is Jadeja's India WC team:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin.