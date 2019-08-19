MS Dhoni returns after completing his stint with Indian Army, reunites with daughter Ziva: See pics

|
Ziva reunited with her daddy
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and his wife Sakshi were present at the Delhi airport to receive him. Ziva could be seen resting in the arms of her daddy after meeting him.
Dhoni at Leh airport
The veteran cricketer was spotted at the Leh airport from where he boarded the flight to New Delhi. The veteran cricketer acknowledged a fan at the Leh airport with a photograph.
Dhoni played with kids in Leh
The legendary India cricketer, who is the brand ambassador of the Indian Army, interacted with the kids in Leh during the 73rd Independence Day celebration. He even played cricket with the children there.
Dhoni arrives in Leh
The images or videos of the legendary India cricketer performing his duties, interacting with the jawans of his unit in the valley went viral all through his stay in J&K. Like any other soldier in his unit, the most successful India captain, woke up at 5 am in the morning to begin his daily activities.