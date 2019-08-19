Cricket
MS Dhoni returns after completing his stint with Indian Army, reunites with daughter Ziva: See pics

By
MS Dhoni returns after completing his stint with Indian Army, reunites with daughter Ziva: See pics
Image: Twitter

New Delhi, Aug 19: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned home after completing his 15-day stint of serving the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 38-year-old cricketer, who took two month break from competitive cricket, served with 106 battalion of the Territorial Army. He started his duty on July 31 which came to an end as on August 15. Dhoni even went to Leh, the capital of newly formed Union Territory, and spent some time with the kids there. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman even played with the kids in Leh.

Dhoni, who is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, was spotted at New Delhi airport upon his arrival from Army duty. The cricketer's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were present at the airport in the national capital to receive him.

Ziva reunited with her daddy

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and his wife Sakshi were present at the Delhi airport to receive him. Ziva could be seen resting in the arms of her daddy after meeting him.

Dhoni at Leh airport

The veteran cricketer was spotted at the Leh airport from where he boarded the flight to New Delhi. The veteran cricketer acknowledged a fan at the Leh airport with a photograph.

Dhoni played with kids in Leh

The legendary India cricketer, who is the brand ambassador of the Indian Army, interacted with the kids in Leh during the 73rd Independence Day celebration. He even played cricket with the children there.

Dhoni arrives in Leh

The images or videos of the legendary India cricketer performing his duties, interacting with the jawans of his unit in the valley went viral all through his stay in J&K. Like any other soldier in his unit, the most successful India captain, woke up at 5 am in the morning to begin his daily activities.

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
