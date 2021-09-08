Cricket
MS Dhoni roped in as mentor of India's T20 World Cup squad: Twitter erupts as fans welcome 'Thala' back!

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 8: As fans eagerly waited for the announcement of the India team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, the wait was worth it as they were rewarded with a big surprise.

BCCI took one and all by surprise as they brought in former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in as memtor of India's 15-member T20 World Cup team. In a press conference to unveil the squad for the mega event, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "Former India Captain MS Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup.

"I spoke to him in Dubai. He agreed to be mentor for the WT20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice captain (Rohit Sharma) and everyone agreed," stated Shah.

Dhoni, who continues to captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will join the Indian team after the IPL 2021 and will mentor the side during the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dhoni, one of India's most successful captains, with two World titles to his name, retired from international cricket last year, having played his last game in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal. With his vast experience and trophy laden cabinet, Dhoni's addition as mentor to the squad was welcomed by one and all.

As soon as the news was reveals, social media was flooded with messages as emotional fans lauded BCCI's masterstroke. The T20 World Cup is set to get underway on October 17th in the UAE and Oman.

Here's how social media users reacted to BCCI adding Dhoni as mentor of the Indian team:

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 22:43 [IST]
