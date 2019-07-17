MS Dhoni's parents want him to retire from international cricket, reveals childhood coach Keshav Banerjee

MS Dhoni's retirement from the limited-overs' format is a subject of national debate as critics now believe that it is time the Ranchi cricketer draws curtains on his international career.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee has revealed that during his recent visit to Dhoni's home, his parents felt that it is time the veteran cricketer retires.

Banerjee said, "Dhoni's parents told me that the entire media is saying that he should retire, and we feel they're right. They said we can't handle this big property anymore."

Banerjee further added that he told the cricketer's parents to handle his issue for one more year. "You've handled it for so long - around 10 to 12 years. You can do it another year."

While many believed that India's last game in the just concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 would also be Dhoni's last outing in India colours. Looking at India's dominant show in the quadrennial event, it looked like the cricketer would have a dream farewell if the Men In Blue lifted their third World Cup trophy. But that didn't happen for India crashed out of the tournament from the semi-finals.

Dhoni hasn't opened his cards about his retirement and even the team management and selectors are clueless about the legendary captain's decision about his future.

Recently, a source in the BCCI claimed that Dhoni would be axed from the squad if he doesn't retire willingly.

"We're surprised that he's not done it so far. There are youngsters like Rishabh Pant waiting to grab their chances. As we saw in the World Cup, Dhoni isn't the same batsman anymore. Despite coming in at No. 6 or 7, he was struggling to force the pace, and it was hurting the team."

The report further quoted the source as saying that there was no chance that the former Indian captain would be selected for the upcoming tour of West Indies.