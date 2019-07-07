MS Dhoni turns 38: Cricketing fraternity, fans wish India's most successful captain

After India registered a convincing 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last league match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhoni celebrated his birthday with his family and some of his teammates at the hotel in Leeds.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were amongst those who attended the party. Dhoni is the only captain to have won all cricketing accolades including captaining India to triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Here's how cricketing fraternity and fans wished Dhoni:

#HappyBirthdayDhoni Thank you for your contribtion towards the #IndianTeam and #India. May God bless bless you with a happy and properous long life pic.twitter.com/KN2ExvE7gI — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) July 7, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite cricketer, @msdhoni. Really admire your cool and calm attitude. Hoping to see a repeat of this scene exactly 7 days after! 😉#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/IZHFQPkRkO — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) July 7, 2019

ಭಾರತದ ಸರ್ವಶ್ರೇಷ್ಟ ನಾಯಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರಾದ ಮತ್ತು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಆಟಗಾರರಾದ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್ ದೋನಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಭಾರತದ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಅಪಾರ. ನಿಮಗೆ ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಸದಾ ಚಿರಋಣಿ! Happy birthday to one of the finest human being and a terrific cricketer! @msdhoni #MSDhonibirthday — Sunil Joshi | ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ (@SunilJoshi_Spin) July 7, 2019

For 15 years a relationship that has inspired, made me immensely proud & kept me intact through the best of odds like billions throughout the world - many many happy returns of the day @msdhoni bhai! #7thJuly P.S. I love the bit of #Mahi we both have in our lives. 🎂🎂🎂😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FsYJmzqyVF — Kunal Sarangi 🇮🇳 (@KunalSarangi) July 7, 2019

One Moon. One Sun. One MS. Super Birthday to the Most Special! The Most Special, now and always! Now and always, enga #Thala Dhoni'ku periya whistle adinga! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/pDuF9qnhBO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2019

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

"If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same"

Kipling's poem 'If,' inscribed on the entrance to Centre Court Wimbledon. Every time I see this, I think of MS Dhoni. Happy 38th b'day to the most fascinating character in Indian cricket! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 7, 2019

Jharkhand: Members of a youth cricket club in Ranchi celebrate the birthday of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He turned 38 today. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/MzBW6FEBgY — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Dhoni has played the game with utmost dignity & pride. Let's take a moment to wish him a very Happy Birthday & hope he has a couple of good games for 🇮🇳 For all you know, we may never get to see him play again after this WC. Let's enjoy him as long as he plays #HappyBirthdayDhoni — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 7, 2019

Always loved Ganguly as the fearless captain but add a little calm & coolness you get @msdhoni - You have served the billions of cricket fans with ur stark personality! Love and respect always dear #MSD !

Lucky to have you as our @ChennaiIPL captain too! 🙏🤗#Dhoni 🇮🇳 #CSK — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) July 7, 2019

Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always🤗🤗 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/X35YD12h9u — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 7, 2019

One man

A billion emotions

A lifetime of memories



Happy Birthday, @msdhoni 😍 pic.twitter.com/Xflr6aBe2L — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2019

Can you recognise us? Happy Birthday @msdhoni bhai! May you have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/R5MAnbk6De — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 7, 2019

Happy birthday to the man who established his own brand of cricket. 😎@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/BUi7KLPpBq — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 7, 2019

7 continents in the World

7 days in a week

7 colours in a rainbow

7 basic musical notes

7 chakras in a human being

7 pheras in a marriage

7 wonders of the world



7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019

Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3RrlbgtJJB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2019

If ever there’s a book on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written by Dhoni.

Happy Birthday 🥳 #Dhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 6, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, the ICC posted a video celebrating the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's achievements. Celebrating his illustrious career, the ICC paid tribute to Dhoni, applauding the World Cup winning captain for changing "the face of Indian cricket".

"A name that changed the face of Indian cricket. A name inspiring millions across the globe. A name with an undeniable legacy, MS Dhoni - not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia," ICC wrote on its official Twitter handle.

In the video, skipper Virat Kohli and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah are seen talking about the calming influence of Dhoni.

"What you see from the outside is very different from how things happen within a person. He's always calm and composed, there's so much to learn from him. He was my captain and he will always be my captain. Our understanding has always been brilliant. I am always up for listening to his advice," Kohli said.

"When I came to the team in 2016, he was the captain. He's a calming influence on the team and he's always there to help," Bumrah said.

England's all-rounder Ben Stokes was lavish in his praise and said no one will ever be as good as Dhoni. Stokes shared the same dressing room with Dhoni during their sting at the IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants.

"One of the greats of the game, phenomenal wicket-keeper. I don't think anyone will be as good as him," Stokes said.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler joined in the praise, calling himself a huge fan of Dhoni. Buttler said Dhoni has been his idol growing up.

"Obviously a fellow wicket-keeper, he has been my idol growing up. Mr Cool, I love his persona on the field, he has got lightning fast hands behind the stumps, he looks very calm when he bats. He is a huge ambassador for the game and I am a huge MS Dhoni fan."