MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi turn hosts for Team India ahead of 3rd ODI against Australia in Ranchi

Ranchi, March 7: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni turned hosts for Team India cricketers and support staff on Wednesday (March 6).
Team India is in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi for the third one-day international against Australia. On the day of their arrival in the Jharkhand capital, the cricketers went for a dinner to the former India captain's residence.
Dhoni's teammates, including his successor Virat Kohli, took to their social media handle to share the lovely time they had at the 37-year-old's home. Kohli shared a selfie with Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant and termed it a 'perfect team evening'. India Head Coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun could also be seen in the picture.
View this post on Instagram
Great night with the boys at mahi bhais place last night. Good food, fun chats all around and great energy. Perfect team evening 🇮🇳👌👌. @mahi7781 @kuldeep_18 @rishabpant @yuzi_chahal23
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 6, 2019 at 10:15pm PST
Chahal, on the other hand, thanked his former captain and his wife Sakshi for being such a lovely host. Dhoni always hosts dinner for his team both national and IPL whenever he's in Ranchi.
Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi ☺️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/80BOroVvze— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 7, 2019
Earlier in the day, Dhoni even drove his teammates Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav to the team hotel in his Hummer from Ranchi airport. In a video posted by an Indian Cricket Team fan on Instagram, Dhoni was captured getting ready to drive one of his many cars.
The third ODI is going to be packed to its capacity as the local boy, Dhoni will once again be seen in action. The chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni' are generally common sights across all the venues but noise at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium would be slightly higher than the rest. The JSCA Stadium also has dedicated a pavilion to Dhoni which the 37-year-old humbly declined to inaugurate.
Ranchi braces itself for the 3rd ODI between #TeamIndia and Australia #INDvAUS @Paytm pic.twitter.com/58oTPxLYlF— BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2019
The third one-dayer will begin at 1:30 PM on Friday (March 8). The Men In Blue are 2-0 up in the series and must be looking to make 3-0 and clinch the series as they giving final touches to their World Cup preparations.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here