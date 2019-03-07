MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi turn hosts for Team India ahead of 3rd ODI against Australia in Ranchi

Team India is in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi for the third one-day international against Australia. On the day of their arrival in the Jharkhand capital, the cricketers went for a dinner to the former India captain's residence.

Dhoni's teammates, including his successor Virat Kohli, took to their social media handle to share the lovely time they had at the 37-year-old's home. Kohli shared a selfie with Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant and termed it a 'perfect team evening'. India Head Coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun could also be seen in the picture.

Chahal, on the other hand, thanked his former captain and his wife Sakshi for being such a lovely host. Dhoni always hosts dinner for his team both national and IPL whenever he's in Ranchi.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni even drove his teammates Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav to the team hotel in his Hummer from Ranchi airport. In a video posted by an Indian Cricket Team fan on Instagram, Dhoni was captured getting ready to drive one of his many cars.

The third ODI is going to be packed to its capacity as the local boy, Dhoni will once again be seen in action. The chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni' are generally common sights across all the venues but noise at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium would be slightly higher than the rest. The JSCA Stadium also has dedicated a pavilion to Dhoni which the 37-year-old humbly declined to inaugurate.

The third one-dayer will begin at 1:30 PM on Friday (March 8). The Men In Blue are 2-0 up in the series and must be looking to make 3-0 and clinch the series as they giving final touches to their World Cup preparations.