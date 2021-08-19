Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 time table: Full schedule, IST timing in second phase

Mumbai are one of those rare teams who have an edge over Chennai in the IPL, and the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is now standing at the fourth place when the IPL 2021 first place was suspended due to surge in the Covid-19 pandemic.

They now have 8 points from 7 matches and that is not precisely a great place to be in as they can get caught up in the mid-table battle for the play-offs berth. It is not an unfamiliar place for them but Mumbai Indians will not want to engage in that last-minute scramble.

For it, they need some big efforts from players like captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Hardik has struggled to be the same storm force once he returned to India side, and his struggles were evident in the series against Sri Lanka recently.

However, Mumbai will take solace from the fact that both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been in good touch and will bank on them to continue in the same vein in the IPL 2021 as well. If Quinton de Kock too fires up front then it will be a strong IPL 2021 campaign for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule (All times in IST)

September 19: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 pm

September 23: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 pm

September 26: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 pm

September 28: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 7.30 pm

October 2: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30 pm

October 5: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 pm

October 8: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 pm