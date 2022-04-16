Mumbai Indians' teenage star Dewald Brevis has posters of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in his bedroom

The talented right-handed batsman spoke about the cricketers he draws inspiration from and wishes to take his game to the next level. The 18-year-old Protea cricketer garnered attention following his performances in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in West Indies where he finished as the leading run-scorer. He was dubbed 'Baby AB' for the wide range of shots he played just like legendary South African star AB de Villiers, who mentored him since his early days.

Speaking on the MI show on Star Sports, Dewald Brevis said, "I think a lot of people know AB de Villiers, and I look up to him since I was a youngster and love the way he played and how he goes about his game. Then also Sachin Tendulkar always idolised him because of the way he plays and the way he lives about his motos and how he goes about the things in life. I also like Virat Kohli and as a bowler Shane Warne, I look up to him because I'm also a leg spinner so that's why."

The MI batter, who scored an impressive 49 off 25 balls in the previous game against Punjab Kings, also revealed that he has posters of Tendulkar, Kohli and Warne in his bedroom.

The youngster also claimed that he wishes to spend time with every single player in the MI dressing room and learn from them.

On speaking about this year's IPL, Dewald Brevis said, "I'm so excited, for me I really look forward to spending time with every single player in the team, learning from them and when I get the opportunity, use it mostly just to learn, play the game and to enjoy it and keep it simple."