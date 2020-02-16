Cricket
Mushfiqur Rahim back for Bangladesh ahead of Zimbabwe Test

By Rob Lancaster
Mushfiqur Rahim

Dhaka, February 16: Mushfiqur Rahim is back in the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe – but there is no place for Mahmudullah.

Having opted out of the Test match in Pakistan earlier in February due to security concerns, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur returns for the game in Dhaka.

Uncapped duo Yasir Ali and Hasan Mahmud are also included in a 16-man party.

However, batsman Mahmudullah misses out after only posting one half-century in his last 10 Test innings. Fellow batsman Soumya Sarkar and pace-bowling duo Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain are also omitted.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz is fit again and there are recalls for left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman and paceman Taskin Ahmed.

"I believe we have selected the best possible Test squad under present circumstances. There is a very nice blend of experience and potential," said Panel Minhajul Abedin, Bangladesh's chairman of selectors.

The solitary Test against Zimbabwe begins at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on February 22.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali.

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
