Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20Is to focus on ODI and Tests

The retirement announcement comes just a few days after Bangladesh were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022. Bangladesh could not qualify for the Super Four phase as they lost both of their Group B matches.

They lost their first match to Afghanistan by 7 wickets and the second by 2 wickets to Sri Lanka, which also knocked them out of the competition, where he could manage only five runs in two matches.

The 35-year-old, who has been going through a rough patch in the shortest format with only three double digit scores in the last 10 T20Is, however, added that he intends to continue playing franchise cricket "when the opportunity arrives".

The former Bangladesh captain took to social media on Sunday (September 4) to announce his retirement from T20 internationals.

"I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game," Mushfiqur wrote on his Twitter.

"I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats," he added.

The right hander has represented Bangladesh in 102 T20Is, scoring 1500 runs, including 6 fifties at a strike rate of 115.03. He has also captained the national side in T20I format from 2011 to 2014 in 23 matches, winning 8, losing 14 and 1 no result with win percentage of 36.36.

The 35-year-old has also led the national team in One Day Internationals on 37 occasions, winning 11, losing 24 and 2 ending in no result with a winning percentage of 31.42. In 236 ODIs, he has scored 6774 runs including 8 hundreds at an average of 36.81.

Mushfiqur has also captained Bangladesh the most in Tests - 34 matches, winning 7, losing 18 and drawing 9 with a win percentage of 20.58. In 82 Test matches, he has scored 5235 runs including 9 hundreds at an average of 37.93.