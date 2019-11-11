Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Delhi thrash Nagaland by 8 wickets, Saurashtra hammer Gujarat by 57 runs

Electing to field, Delhi restricted Nagaland to 75 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs before returning to overhaul the target, scoring 78 for two in 12.3 overs. While left-arm spinner Pawan Negi claimed three wickets, Lalit Yadav, S Bhati and Karan Dagar accounted for one wicket each.

Batting first, only three Nagaland batsmen -- M Wotsa, SS Mundhe and I Lemtur could reach double figures.

Chasing the target, Delhi rode on some useful contributions from the top-order with skipper Dhruv Shorey top-scoring with a run-a-ball 27 and Nitish Rana scoring 20 not out.

In other Group E matches, Saurashtra registered a comfortable 57-run win over Gujarat at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium. Batting first, Saurashtra rode on fifties by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (59), Samarth Vyas (55) and Sheldon Jackson (57) to post a challenging 214 for seven.

In reply, Gujarat could only manage 157 for eight in 20 overs with Axar Patel (70) doing the bulk of scoring.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 75 for 9 in 20 overs (SS Mundhe 22; Pawan Negi 3/11) lost by eight wickets to Delhi 78 for two in 12.3 overs (DR Shorey 27; S Binny 2/21).

Saurashtra 214 for 7 in 20 overs (Sheldon Jackson 57; Roosh Kalaria 2/28) beat Gujarat 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 70; Jaydev Unadkat 3/32) by 57 runs.

Jharkhand 107 allout in 19.4 overs (Virat Singh 44; Umar Nazir 5/17) beat Jammu and Kashmir 100 all out in 19.5 overs (Shubham Khajuria 38; S Nadeem 2/10) by 7 runs.

Sikkim 121 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 63; Ankit Yadav 1/17) lost by 7 wickets to Odisha 125 for 3 in 17.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 44; Plazor Tamang 2/20).