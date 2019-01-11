My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: Australia vs India on January 12

After winning a Test series for the first time ever in Australia, Virat Kohli and Co. will now want to end this successful tour on a winning note. Kicking off the first ODI, India will face Australia on Saturday (January 12) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With the Cricket World Cup only a few months away, teams will be focused on preparing for the tournament and will treat every game as a warm-up.

For Australia, it's all about redemption. After having probably one of the worst years in recent times, the hosts will look to bounce back in time before they start their World Cup defence.

On the other hand, India have been on a roll, after winning the Asia Cup and the home series against West Indies, they did what once was thought impossible in Australia in the Test series format. Although the format is different, the team will look to bounce off this momentum and finish the tour on a high.

Best economical pick: Although Australia have struggled of late, almost all the rare bright spots include Marcus Stoinis and his all-round ability to change a match. Stoinis has been brilliant both with the bat and ball and will be a key member of the Australia side.

Top captains & vice captain: After a phenomenal 2018, Virat Kohli will look to continue his good form. The Indian captain has played 23 One Day Internationals in Australia and scored 1001 runs at an average of 50.05. He has struck four hundreds and four fifties.

Rohit Sharma is arguably the best opening batsman in One Day Internationals at the moment and key to India's success. The 31-year-old has scored 1030 runs in ODIs during the past 12 months. Rohit Sharma is also the second highest run-getter in this format in 2018.

Smart pick: If there's a player in the Indian cricket team that could get a little more credit for his performances, it would be undoubtedlyAmbati Rayudu. After having a brilliant Indian Premier League season with Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu broke into the ODI squad during the Asia Cup in September.

He had a brilliant run of form, even scoring a century against West Indies in Mumbai. Rayudu could solve India's middle-order trouble for the World Cup and this series could be the perfect litmus test.

Cautious Pick: This probably could be his last trip to Australia. MS Dhoni has had a difficult 2018 with the bat and was even dropped from the T20I squad last year. Dhoni's exploits with the bat aren't great on Australian soil. The 37-year-old has played 32 ODIs in Australia and scored 860 runs.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Peter Siddle, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shaun Marsh, Kedar Jadhav.