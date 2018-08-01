My Khel Fantasy Tips - England vs India on August 1

England avenged their 2-1 T20I series defeat with a 2-1 ODI series victory against India. With the limited-overs fixtures done and dusted, the two teams are now set to face each other in the longest format of the game in the first test at Edgbaston. This test will also make England the first team in cricket history to have played 1000 test matches. India don't have too many happy memories in England when it comes to test cricket. They lost their previous Test series in England by 3-1 in July 2014. They have never been able to beat the English side in a test at this ground and they have lost five out of the six tests here. England have not been doing too well in red-ball cricket of late, and they won just one of their past nine test matches. But the fact that they haven't lost any home series in this format since July 2014 can't be denied.

Best economical pick - KL Rahul arrived on English shores on the back of an astounding IPL, where he scored tons of runs. He started the tour brilliantly, scoring a match winning hundred in the first T20. In Tests, Rahul has not yet come up with the performances his talent warrants. However, over the past year, Rahul has matured as a batsman and now seems destined to make his mark on the Test circuit.

Top captains & vice captains - Last time when India toured England, Virat Kohli was in top form and was expected to set the stage on fire. But unfortunately, Virat failed terribly as he struggled against the moving ball outside off-stump. Kohli will want to set the record straight this time around as he looks more accomplished as a batsman now and will be a big threat for England. England's Test captain Joe Root is back in the runs, coming in at No. 3 against India in the last two ODIs and batting through the innings to make an unbeaten and match-winning century. For the past 3 years Root has been England's central figure in the Test format. Of late, the Test captain has been in some serious form with the bat.

Smart pick - With a scintillating century against Afghanistan and a rock solid fifty against Essex team, Murali Vijay looks to be the fair choice as an opening batsman at Edgbaston on Wednesday. There is not much hype about him but England will definitely be wary of the fact that he is in a good form.

Cautious Pick - Having bagged a pair in the practice match against Essex, Shikhar Dhawan will be competing with KL Rahul for the opening position. The left-handed opening batsman from Delhi has a dismal record away from home. Dhawan has never looked to be comfortable in bowler-friendly conditions in Tests.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Joe Root (Vice-Captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Stuart Broad, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik