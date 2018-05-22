My Khel Fantasy Tips - Hyderabad vs Chennai on May 22

The top two teams will battle for a place in the final when Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 in IPL 2018 on Tuesday. Chennai are coming off a brilliant win against Kings XI Punjab, while SRH would look to break three successive defeats for a place in the final.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of Eliminator between KKR and RR in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. CSK look a well-oiled unit with few good wins under their belt. Even when they have faced defeat, it has not been without a fight.

SRH look too dependent on Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan to bail them out every time. Besides, their bowling too has struggled in the last three games. CSK look good to qualify for final.

Best economical pick - Deepak Chahar has been the best new ball bowler for CSK this year and one should not be surprised if Dhoni uses his four overs up front once again. The youngster has impressed everyone with his bowling and is only improving with every game. He will be tested in the knockout phase now and will have to raise to the occasion for his team.

Top captains & vice captains - Kane Williamson has been outstanding this season would be such an understatement. The way he transformed himself for the betterment of the site explains why people hail him as one of the best in the business. He's running in contention for the Orange Cap as well, which should be a colossal achievement for him. Ambati Rayudu has been the revelation this year with the bat.

His performances in the league stage has bagged him a place in the national ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year. He will just have to extend his purple patch to a couple of matches more in order to see himself lifting the trophy. Rayudu will be riding high on confidence and has 586 runs under his belt.

Smart pick - MS Dhoni has reinvented himself as the finisher this year. The veteran has remained unbeaten 9 times in 14 innings scoring 446 runs at an unreal average of 89.20. The most important thing for which he has copped a lot of criticism is his strike-rate. However, Dhoni has struck 157 runs per 100 balls in this season and has had one of the best IPLs in the recent years.

Cautious Pick - Sam Billings has not done much after a game-changing half-century against KKR. After that knock, the promising right-hander from England has managed only 52 runs in 7 outings with the bat.

My XI - Kane Williamson (Captain), Ambati Rayudu (Vice-Captain), MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Rashid Khan,Lungi Ngidi, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami.