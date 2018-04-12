My Khel Fantasy Tips: Hyderabad vs Mumbai

SRH had won their first encounter against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. Mumbai Indians had finally looked to break their opening jinx but for a certain Dwayne Bravo of CSK who thwarted all their plans in the IPL opener.

SRH have met Mumbai five times at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with SRH having slight edge with 3-2 record. Sunrisers will start favorite in this clash as they are playing at home where they enjoy great success. Mumbai will have to shrug off the loss against CSK to compete against SRH with a fresh mindset.

Best economical pick: Mumbai Indians has always managed to unearth young talent every year and this time it is Mayank Markande. Mayank turned into an overnight sensation with an outstanding performance. In a game featuring three world-class spinners, Mayank grabbed all the spotlight. Playing in the season opener against CSK, he picked three wickets including the big wicket of MSD.

Top captains & vice captains: Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the mainstays of the SRH batting line-up. This year, with no David Warner in the side, Dhawan is expected to play a bigger role in the team. And with the way he has started, the signs are good for the Orange Army. Dhawan had a good day with the bat in the last clash against Royals. He survived a dropped catch to slam an unbeaten 77 and propelled SRH to a nine-wicket win. Hardik Pandya lived up to his expectation with both bat and ball in the close game against CSK. He played a responsible knock of 22 runs of 20 balls, as MI lost few wickets quickly. He then returned to take three crucial wickets to halt CSK's brilliant start.

Smart pick: Krunal Pandya is one of the best finishers in the game. In the clash against Chennai Super Kings, he slammed unbeaten 41 off 22 balls with five fours and two sixes to help MI to a challenging total of 165 for four. He came to bat in the 15th over and helped MI to accumulate quick runs. He is easily the go-to man for Mumbai in death overs.

Cautious Pick: The fiery left-arm pacer, Mitchell McClenaghan from New Zealand went for plenty in the defeat against CSK as he was taken to all parts of the ground. He was taken to the cleaners by Bravo in the 18th over of the match, which shifted the tide towards CSK. CSK batsmen took 44 runs from his quota of four overs.

My XI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain), Mayank Markhande, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan,Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard