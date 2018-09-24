My Khel Fantasy Tips - India vs Afghanistan on September 25

After another one-sided victory against Pakistan, India look in great form and more confident than ever. Afghanistan, on the other hand, is already out of the tournament following back-to-back defeats against Pakistan & Bangladesh.

Both the teams topped their respective groups in the first stage of the tournament but Afghanistan failed to capitalize on the advantage while India took complete control and reached the final with ease.

If we compare both the teams then, India are more settled than Afghanistan in all the three departments with players already being designated for their individual roles. Meanwhile both the teams have excellent spinners who can turn the game easily.

Afghanistan are by far the most unlucky side in this Asia Cup. They played some great cricket but lost the game in the end against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Their batting is improving but the boys are unable to take things across the winning rope. One or two of them have to take the responsibility to finish things.

Best economical pick: Hashmatullah Shahidi has an abundance of talent. His last three knocks prove that and the left-hander will be keen to make his form count. It will be interesting to see the way he fares while chasing a total. But as of now, he is the man in form for Afghanistan and the onus will again be on him to take his team to the safety.

Top captains & vice captains: Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been outstanding in the Asia Cup 2018 so far. With India already in final, both of them would like to keep going well with their willow against Afghanistan. The problem of facing the left-arm pacers has been eradicated from their list now as they were quite comfortable against the top-class bowling attack of Pakistan on Sunday.

Smart pick: The 20-year-old sensation from Afghanistan is arguably the best spinner in limited-overs cricket at the moment. Rashid Khan has been in phenomenal form for the past couple of years and is performing consistently at the highest level. He is the highest wicket-taker in this Asia Cup with 8 wickets to his name in 4 matches so far.

Cautious Pick: Jasprit Bumrah has been India's go-to bowler in ODIs. Bumrah, who is currently number 1 in ICC Bowlers' Ranking, was on target with his deadly yorkers and did not allow Pakistan to get easy runs in the death overs. However, the Indian team management might want to ensure that he is fit for the final and rest him against Afghanistan.

My XI - Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Hasmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Shahzad, Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal, Asghar Afghan.