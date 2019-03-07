My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: India vs Australia on March 8

India have a 2-0 lead going into the third match in the ODI series and now have a chance to clinch the series when they face Australia at the JSCA international stadium in Ranchi on March 8. In what was a hard-fought victory on a hot Wednesday in Nagpur, India defended a modest total of 250, getting the visitors bundled out for just 242.

A disciplined performance by the Indian bowlers meant that India now has a chance to test their bench strength and maybe fine-tune its squad before the World Cup. For this, the hosts need to win the third ODI and will go all guns blazing into the third match in Ranchi.

Although it hasn't been a perfect display by the Indian team, the squad is still clinical and are compensating for all the disappointments in a game. While some of the players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu are still misfiring, they will be given a final chance as India would not want to disturb the team dynamics.

Australia too, on the other hand, have been good in patches and will be looking to be more clinical when they face India in the third ODI.

Best economical pick: Fast bowler Pat Cummins picked up four wickets in the 2nd ODI to finish off what was a really good performance by him. He was a little expensive in the beginning but came back strongly to pick a few wickets in the death overs. Cummins is a dangerous option to have and is a good pick for the third ODI.

Top captains & vice captains: Virat Kohli led from the front as he brought his 40th century in ODIs in Nagpur on Wednesday. With wickets tumbling on the other end, Kohli held his ground and was responsible for taking India to 250. Kohli, when he is in form, is one of the most devastating batsmen in the world.

A bowler who has grown manifolds in a span of one year, Jasprit Bumrah is becoming the backbone of India's bowling unit. With consistent spells, Bumrah is definitely a favourite among Fantasy Cricket teams and should be a bankable option for the 3rd ODI.

Smart pick: Marcus Stoinis will be livid with himself for not closing out the game in Nagpur after taking it deep. He played it smartly by seeing off Jasprit Bumrah's spell and then took the game down the wire. But an ugly heave led to Stoinis' undoing and the all-rounder will be eager to make amends with a good outing in Ranchi.

Cautious Pick: Touted to be the best bet for India's number 4 slot, Ambati Rayudu failed to make any impact with the bat in the two games so far, managing the scores of 13 and 18 respectively. After failing to score big in the first ODI, he found it difficult to rotate the strike at Nagpur and is likely to be replaced by Pant for the Ranchi ODI.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Kuldeep Yadav, Alex Carey, Kedar Jadhav, Usman Khawaja, Shikhar Dhawan, Peter Hadscomb.