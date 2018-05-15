My Khel Fantasy Tips - Kolkata vs Rajasthan on May 15

Bengaluru, May 15: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will play for two crucial points when they clash at Eden Gardens in IPL 2018 on Tuesday (May 15). KKR and RR have 12 points each from 12 matches and a win will put them in the top four for a play-offs berth.

It's a must-win game for both the teams. A loss would reduce their chances for top four, making them depend on results of other teams to qualify.

Royals have found a winning momentum, winning three matches in a row. Kolkata are also coming off a big win over Kings XI Punjab. Hence, it's going to be a thrilling clash.

Best economical pick: One of the main reasons for the success of Kolkata Knight Riders this season, Nitish Rana has been in the form of his life in this edition of the IPL. Rana has played 11 matches for KKR this season and has only missed 1 encounter. In those 11 matches, he has scored 251 runs at a strike rate of 133. With the ball in hand, he has picked up the prized scalps of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Ajinkya Rahane.

Top captains & vice captains: Jos Buttler is in the form of his life, hitting five consecutive fifties in IPL 2018, equaling the record set by Virender Sehwag in 2012. Buttler has won last three games single-handedly for Royals and the team would be hoping that the England cricketer continues with his good form as play-offs berth is at stake.

Sunil Narine was taken away for 44 runs in the four overs that he bowled in the last game against KXIP. He, however, bagged the big wicket of KL Rahul in the innings. Earlier in the game, he was the star of the innings for the Knight Riders with the bat. He hammered 75 off just 36 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes to his name.

Smart pick: Part of the playing XI in just 7 out of the 12 matches for the Rajasthan team, Jofra Archer has added a new element to the RR bowling line up that was struggling to find some momentum. With 13 wickets to his name at an economy of 7.9 and average of a little over 16, Archer has emerged as the biggest match winner from the bowling department for the team.

Cautious Pick: Kuldeep Yadav has been having a quiet IPL this year and the story was no different in the last game against the Kings either. He bowled only 2 overs in the game and was taken away for 29 runs. Much to his relief, he managed to take the wicket of Axar Patel in the match.

My XI: Jos Buttler (Captain), Sunil Narine (Vice-Captain), Nitish Rana, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Prasidh Krishna, Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill, Stuart Binny.