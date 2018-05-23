My Khel Fantasy Tips - Kolkata vs Rajasthan on May 23

Kolkata Knight Riders were always expected to qualify for the playoffs but they would feel that they are not starting the eliminators as the favorites. Their record at the Eden Gardens has been a mixed bag this year and have lost three out of seven matches. They will be facing the Rajasthan Royals who are coming off an exceptional win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be riding high on confidence. However, it will be tough for them to trump the home side who will get the huge support from their fans in an exciting encounter.

Best economical pick - It took quite some time for the Rajasthan Royals camp to understand that Rahul Tripathi is best suited in the lineup as an opener. Tripathi played in the middle order for the major part in the league stages with very little success. However, when promoted up the order, he felt easier at the crease and scored runs at free will. In the most recent game, he scored an unbeaten 80 to show great form with the bat.

Top captains & vice captains - Sunil Narine has been a key player of the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup. Narine proved to be very handy for his side yet again. In the 14 matches that he played, he bagged 16 wickets with a best of 3/18 to his name. He bowled with an economy of under 8 this season. Narine also played a very big role as the opener of the side. He hit 327 runs with a strike rate of 189.01. He scored 2 fifties in the season and had a top score of 75.

Jofra Archer has been a serious pick in the tournament. Every time he has been introduced in to the bowling attack, he has created opportunities for his team. Archer will play a big role in containing the batting heavy Kolkata Knight Riders.

Smart pick - Dinesh Karthik has been able to bring the best out of his team at crunch times this year so far. They were thumped a few times by the opposition but then managed to make a resounding come back on both the occasions. He has emerged as the finisher as well remaining unbeaten in most of the chases calming the nerves in the camp. Another clinical effort from him should help KKR beat the Royals.

Cautious Pick - Jaydev Unadkat has taken 11 wickets in 14 matches for the Royals. He averaged a pathetic 41 with the ball and gave runs at a very poor economy rate of 9.37. He failed to hit his straps right and was wayward with his line and lengths.

My XI - Sunil Narine (Captain), Jofra Archer (Vice-Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Sanju Samson, Ish Sodhi, Ben Laughlin, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana