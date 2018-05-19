My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: Rajasthan vs Bangalore on May 19

This will be one of the games to look forward to in the dying stages. Both the Royals raised their games towards the later stages to boost their chances for the playoffs after an inconsistent first half. Now, with both teams tied at 12 points from 13 games, it is virtually a do-or-die for both teams. Although the winner of this game will still have to wait for other match results to know their fate, the loser will certainly be eliminated. Royal Challengers Bangalore have a better NRR (+0.264) than Rajasthan Royals (-0.399) and a win for them in Jaipur would keep them in the real hunt for the playoffs. For Ajinkya Rahane's side, the absence of Jos Buttler who has returned to England to carry out national duty will be a blow. In their previous game in Bengaluru on April 15, RR won by 19 runs, thanks to a brilliant 92 not out off 45 balls by Sanju Samson.

Best economical pick - Colin de Grandhomme arrived at the crease at a tricky situation in the last game against SRH. He lived up to his reputation and managed to smash a quick 40 off just 17 balls with a four and four sixes to his name.

Top captains & vice captains - The original AB de Villiers is back! His tremendous show in the last couple of games helped RCB make a terrific comeback. Now, in this big encounter against RR, ABD has to fire with his willow to take his team into the playoffs.

Sanju Samson suddenly finds himself as the senior member in the RR middle order. Samson had a terrific start to the season but lost his form as the tournament progressed. In the last couple of games, he has shown good form yet again and his side will be hoping for a big show from him.

Smart pick - The New Zealand leggie, Ish Sodhi, has been a very good addition to the Rajasthan Royals roster this season. Sodhi has bowled very well and has managed to be the wicket taking option. Not only has he taken crucial wickets, he has also kept a good control on the run flow.

Cautious Pick - Mohammad Siraj has been guilty of leaking a lot of runs at crunch times in the tournament. In the last game against SRH, he was expensive again. He bowled his complete quota of four overs and conceded 43 runs.

My XI - AB De Villiers (Captain), Sanju Samson (Vice-Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane