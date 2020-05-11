My son isn't that old: MS Dhoni's mother reacts to her son's latest picture doing the rounds on social media

The veteran cricketer, like the rest of the world, has been under self-isolation with his family and he too isn't getting the services of a salon. Hence, he too is facing the same issues as the rest of us.

In an Instagram picture posted by his wife Sakshi Dhoni, the cricketer could be seen with a white beard. Dhoni's new look has triggered the speculation that he's no more in the mood for India come back and that he's grown old. However his mother, Devaki doesn't think so and she also believes that her son still has a lot left in him.

Speaking to bdcrictime, the 38-year-old cricketer's mother said, "Yes, I have seen his new look but he's not that old. No child is ever old for any mother." "I am not sure about his playing the T20 World Cup. Let the coronavirus be over first. He knows it best when to take a call."

Dhoni last played his international game for India in July last year when the Virat Kohli-led side played New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif recently said that Dhoni is still one of the fastest sprinters in the national side.

Kaif, who is the assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, said, "I still remember the times when I ran with MS Dhoni between the wickets. The kind of pace and intensity with which Dhoni ran and continues to do so is unbelievable. I think MS Dhoni is the fastest runner between the wickets in the world. I was shocked to see how competitive a player he is, who doesn't go to the gym, eats and loves his Butter Chicken and Biryani, run this fast."

Dhoni still continues to be the fastest man between the wickets and gives even the fittest of players, a run for their money while running on the field.