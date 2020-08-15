Cricket
MyKhel Exclusive: MS Dhoni retires: Dhoni a simple person with simple funda: Irfan Pathan

By
Dhoni a simple person with simple funda: Irfan Pathan
Dhoni a simple person with simple funda: Irfan Pathan

Bengaluru, August 15: MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15) in a typically understated fashion, through a curt Instagram message. An emotional farewell, tears, long speech, any of it could have been misplaced in the case of Dhoni, who hardly showed any emotions on the field.

Irfan Pathan, one-time teammate of Dhoni, said how did the former Indian captain kept his emotions in check.

"Dhoni is a simple person with simple fundas. He only controlled what he could control. For example: He knew that he could not bowl for bowlers. Bowlers had to do all the work and they had to put the ball in the right areas and being a wicketkeeper and batsman he saw it from very close quarters. He understood the pressure so well himself and he managed all the pressures so well rather than doing any other stuff," Pathan told MyKhel.

Pathan, a former India pacer, saw Dhoni for the first time in Bengaluru during their India A days. The impression a flowing-locked Dhoni left on the left-arm pacer was different.

"I remember seeing him for the first time in Bangalore. It was a practice game and I was bowling really well. And he was fresh from his India A stint and he played well for India A back then. I remember bowling a bouncer to him and the ball was really old. It was a sharp bouncer. He hit really hard. We had a deep square leg in place. And it was the first time I came to know that this guy was a powerful hitter. It was my first impression of him. Then obviously we played together in many matches and it was wonderful to have played along with him for the country and share some victorious moments with Dhoni," said Pathan, who bid farewell to cricket last year.

Another former teammate and left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan said Dhoni was a bowlers' captain. "The captain who always utilised his resources to the fullest. Really enjoyed the freedom of bowling with you. Wish you all the luck with your second innings," said Zaheer.

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 22:15 [IST]
