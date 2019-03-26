Cricket

MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Chennai on March 26

After an emphatic win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on the opening day of Indian Premier League 2019, defending champions Chennai Super Kings travel north to face Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 26.

Chennai, who picked up right where they left off last season, were brilliant with the ball on Saturday and will be heading into this fixture with confidence? Delhi, on the other hand, got off to a perfect start as they beat three-time champions Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their opening game on Sunday (March 24).

We saw at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Saturday (March 23) how CSK utilised their spinners very well. In a pitch that saw a lot of turn, CSK caught RCB off guard and eventually bundled them out for just 70 runs. If the last ODI between India and Australia at the Kotla is anything to go by, the pitch in Delhi will be dry which means that the spinners can come in handy.

Best economical pick - Another bowler that reveled in the conditions in Chennai was the upbeat Ravindra Jadeja. He found some form towards the end of his international duty and has carried forward the same into the IPL as well. Jadeja with three wickets on Saturday proved just why he is vital to the CSK squad.

Top captains & vice captains - Delhi Capitals got off to a slow start in the beginning of their opener but soon switched gears, thanks to this man. Rishabh Pant who made his World Cup intentions clear with an incredible innings on Sunday is brimming with confidence and could be a handful for the CSK bowlers. Rishabh Pant is a bankable option for your fantasy team mainly because of the form he is in. While the target wasn't much, to begin with, Chennai Super Kings suffered an early jitter when Shane Watson was sent packing in the third over. But Ambati Rayudu stood in between the RCB bowlers and the Chennai batting attack as he stabilized the run chase. Although he got out with a poor shot under the circumstances, Rayudu is in good touch.

Smart pick - The South African veteran Imran Tahir was at his best in the opener with impressive bowling figures of 3 wickets for just nine runs in his four overs. Tahir put the RCB batsmen in a heap of trouble with his variations which we will see on Tuesday. Tahir is a smart pick for your DC vs CSK fantasy team.

Cautious Pick - Axar Patel happened to be the most under-performing player for DC in the previous game against Mumbai. Axar couldn't offer much with the bat. Besides, having bowled three overs, he also drooled runs at a high economy rate of 14.00. So he might not find a place in playing XI.

My XI - Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ambati Rayudu (Vice-Captain), Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
