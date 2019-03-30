myKhel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Kolkata on March 30

New Delhi, March 30: Two teams that have impressed to a large extent in the IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders will travel north to face Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in the second fixture on Saturday, March 30.

Kolkata who played (and won) their first two games at Eden Gardens is currently sitting at top of the table and will be in good spirits as they face the Capitals.

Delhi on the other hand won their first game against Mumbai Indians to announce their arrival in IPL 2019 but then faltered in their second match against Defending champions Chennai Super Kings at home.

Overall, the match on Saturday has all the ingredients to be a thriller. Hosts Delhi Capitals are yet to win a game at their home this season. While they travelled to Mumbai and won in their opening game to kickstart their IPL 2019 season, they weren't able to replicate the same form against CSK.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have definitely been one of the teams in form as they pip Chennai Super Kings on net run rate to go on top of the IPL 2019 table. Knight Riders will believe that their key man for this season is all-rounder Andre Russell who has been simply incredible in both their games.

Best economical pick: It's a pity that Sandeep Lamichhane has still not featured in this year's Delhi Capitals campaign. A bowler that could turn the game on its head in a single over, Lamichhane is a great pick for your Delhi vs Kolkata fantasy team.

Top captains & vice captains: If a player of the tournament trophy was to be handed out right now, it would definitely have only one man's name on it, Andre Russell. He has been devastating with the bat and clinical with the ball as he has proved to be the differentiating factor on both of KKR's matches so far. Shikhar Dhawan had a decent match against Chennai Super Kings where he scored a half-century and at one stage even looked like taking Delhi Capitals to big score. Dhawan is in good form and could most likely replicate the innings he had against Chennai in this match.

Smart pick: With three wickets in two games, Kagiso Rabada has had a good start to the IPL 2019 season and looks like a regular starter for the Delhi Capitals side. Rabada is quick pacer who generates a lot of pace in the early overs putting the batsman on the front foot. As a Fantasy player, what more do you want? He almost always picks up wickets and is a bankable choice for your DC vs KKR fanatsy team.

Cautious pick: Sunil Narine's bowling skills are on the wane and he treads a reckless route while batting. Hence, making him the captain and the vice-captain can be a tad risky.

My XI: Andre Russell (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant, Piyush Chawla, Shubman Gill, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris