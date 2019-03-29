MyKhel Fantasy Tips – Hyderabad vs Rajasthan on March 29

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be utterly disappointed after they let Kolkata Knight Riders off the hook after getting them on the mat at the Eden Gardens.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's partnership kept KKR at bay, but the latter came back brilliantly. The Sunrisers are now scheduled to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. SRH will enter the game as favorites as the Royals lost their two games at the particular venue. Their confidence won't be great either as the team slumped to a defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

While both teams lost their opening games, there were quite a lot of positives to take from their respective matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad who were largely known as a bowling unit improved significantly with the return of David Warner while Rajasthan Royals too had a good day with the bat albeit the collapse later on in the innings.

Best economical pick - What a turnaround this man has had this year. While there were a lot of doubts over Vijay Shankar's ability to handle pressure, the batting all-rounder has been slowly making his mark on the international stage. Coming to the IPL season, Shankar had a good day with the bat as he scored a quickfire 24-ball 40 to take SRH to a competitive score. He has been in good form and is a player who can have an impact on this match.

Top captains & vice captains - It's almost like he never left. David Warner who was banned from last year's IPL came back as though he had never left. Starting off with a bang, Warner smashed a 53-ball 85 to take Sunrisers to 185 in their 20 overs. Although the target wasn't enough in the end, Warner had rung the warning bells and alerted the bowlers of the IPL 2019.

When Jos Buttler was batting against Kings XI Punjab, it looked at one point that Rajasthan Royals wasn't even going to break a sweat, chasing down 184. But one key moment and the Royals came tumbling down. Buttler looks like a man in-form and is a good payer to have in your fantasy team for this match.

Smart pick - Slightly ineffective in the opening game, Rashid Khan was still SRH's best bowler against Kolkata. With a wicket for 26 runs, Rashid still proved that he's the most difficult bowler and could really strangle the brittle batting attack of the Rajasthan Royals. The Afghan leggie could be a smart pick for your fantasy team.

Cautious Pick - Ben Stokes struggled both with the bat as well as the ball in the last match. He gave away 48 runs in his four overs but picked up two wickets including the one of Chris Gayle. He may go for runs in this match too.

My XI - David Warner (Captain), Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham