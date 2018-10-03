MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs West Indies on October 4

With all the buzz around Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the test squad to concerns over Virat Kohli's fitness, the Indian team is ready to take on West Indies in the First test match at Saurashtra cricket stadium, Rajkot.

The Rajkot pitch is expected to support pacers as BCCI has reportedly asked for bouncy pitches. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the long tour of Australia in November this year.

Virat Kohli would be keen to go with three pacers and two spinners in the lineup while West Indies will probably be going with four pacers and one spinner in the game. The West Indies team led by Jason Holder will be going with the mindset of making an upset against India and to give a message to not take the team lightly.

Best economical pick: Devendra Bishoo is one of the experienced spinners for the West Indies. We know the amount of success that leg-spinners are getting in the recent years especially in the subcontinent this makes Bishoo the man to watch out for. Bishoo in the last 12 months has been in good form picking up 17 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 29.82. He had a great outing in Zimbabwe where he picked up 13 wickets in 2 matches.



Top captains & vice captains: After a much-needed rest, Virat Kohli will be returning to lead India for this short Test series before playing the shorter formats of the game. He has taken his game to a whole new level, and his consistency is completely out of the world. He keeps on working on his game, and fitness. Virat enjoys playing against Windies as he scored his first double ton against them, and never looked back since then.

Ravindra Jadeja found a fresh lease of life when he got picked for the Asia Cup on the back of his good performances in the final Test match against England. He got his mojo back with the bat and chipped in with few useful knocks in the Asia Cup. With the surfaces in India assisting spinners, Jadeja is deadly dangerous with the ball and a game changer with the bat on his day.

Smart pick: Shai Hope has had a good run in recent times and has been named the West Indies male cricketer of the year 2018. Hope in the last two years has scored more than 1000 runs at an average of 37.

Cautious Pick: India's Test Series in England was one of the most difficult overseas tours of Ajinkya Rahane's career, scoring 257 Runs in 10 Innings at an average of 25.70. A couple of half-centuries aside, he looked low on confidence, self-belief and was getting dismissed in similar fashion multiple times in England.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain), D Bishoo, Shai Hope, Lokesh Rahul, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shane Dowrich, Kieran Powell.