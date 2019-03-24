MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Delhi on March 24

The opening weekend of the Indian Premier League is action-packed and has an impressive run of match-ups that are sure to keep you all hooked. In the third match of the IPL 2019, three-time champions Mumbai Indians welcome the revamped Delhi Capitals to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 24.

Mumbai who had a disappointing season last year will be desperate to get things rolling from the start. MI who are generally known to be late-bloomers will want to get started early on this season and will go all guns blazing this season. Delhi on the other hand, have pressed the reset button on their franchise and will want to shed away all the ghosts from the past.

Best economical pick - Prithvi Shaw opened the innings for Delhi last year and impressed everyone with his fearless approach. The aggressive batsman has recovered from his ankle injury and looked in sublime touch in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. With the experience he has gained in the last one year, the youngster will definitely prove to be a game-changer for the Delhi Capitals.

Top captains & vice captains - The skipper of the Mumbai Indians squad, Rohit Sharma can be one of the most crucial players for Mumbai Indians this year. With a batting pedigree like Sharma, he has it in him to single-handedly win Mumbai Indians a lot of games this season. With 4493 runs to his name and 4 IPL titles, it doesn't get any better than the Indian superstar, Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan's inconsistency has been a cause of concern for the Indian team management ahead of the World Cup. However, Dhawan has been an impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years and will be looking to set his home ground on fire for Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has scored 3285 runs in IPL so far and has scored 50 plus runs on 32 occasions.

Smart pick - Rishabh Pant's performances in the ODI series have raised a few questions over his ability to build the innings in the middle. This IPL will be an opportunity for him to make a case for his inclusion in the Indian World Cup squad as a back-up wicketkeeper. He already has an IPL century to his name and the team management will be looking for some inspired performances from him.

Cautious Pick - Lasith Malinga has been ruled out of the six matches of the team. Sri Lanka's selectors have made it compulsory for the players to play in the forthcoming Super Provincial One Day domestic tournament to be considered for the World Cup and Malinga will be fulfilling that requirement.

My XI - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan