MyKhel Fantasy Tips – Punjab vs Delhi on April 1

The underperformed teams in the IPL history, Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals began the 2019 edition on a positive note. Both the teams won their respective first matches but lost the second game. They bounced back with victories during the doubleheader on Saturday (March 30). The Kings XI has had moments of controversies in the three matches in this edition.

The Capitals, on the other hand, stopped the Kolkata Knight Riders' winning run in a game that went down to the Super Over. The IS Bindra Stadium suits Punjab quite well as they have quite a few spinners in their ranks. With the boundaries quite long, they should enjoy tossing the ball up and inviting the batsmen to take risks.

Best economical pick - The Indian Test opener Mayank Aggarwal has had a cracking start to the IPL 2019, owning the No. 3 spot for his franchise with typically elegant, and sometimes brutal, strokeplay. Against KKR he was silky smooth against their wily spinners, and stroked a rapid-fire half-century, and will be looking for some more against Delhi in the KXIP vs DC match.

Top captains & vice captains - He nearly went unsold in the 2018 IPL auctions until KXIP picked him up at the last minute, and Universe Boss Chris Gayle responded in his characteristic fashion, by smacking the first hundred of that season. He finished with big runs, as was expected, and returns this season with the form books suggesting you would be stupid to not have Gayle in your Fantasy League side for the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match. He has already scored a half-century and one where he was looking good for another, and is creeping up towards a tournament record of 300 sixes. Prithvi Shaw had failed to live up to the hype and expectations in this season thus far. In the last game, it was all about his redemption. The youngster was unfortunate to have missed out on scoring a very well deserved ton. He was dismissed on 99. His knock came off 55 balls with 12 fours and 3 sixes.

Smart pick - Shreyas Iyer has really come of age. The way he captained his side in the last match was commendable. He looked very impressive with his leadership skills. Also, with the bat, he scored a time 43 off 32 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes to be an ideal partner for Prithvi Shaw in the run chase. He hit a four in the Super Over as well.

Cautious Pick - After the first game blitz, Sarfaraz Khan's graph has gone down slightly. He might cost some points in this game.

My XI - Chris Gayle (Captain), Prithvi Shaw (Vice-Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Aggarwal, Sandeep Lamichhanne, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh