myKhel Fantasy Tips – Punjab vs Mumbai on March 30

Punjab, March 30: Mumbai Indians pulled off a thriller against the RCB and will now travel to Mohali to face the Kings XI Punjab.

After a big defeat against the Delhi Capitals, the win against RCB was a much-needed one for the three-time champions.

The Kings XI, on the other hand, been marred with controversies in the two matches they played.

They defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the opening game after mankading Jos Buttler. In the 2nd game, Andre Russell was given 2nd chance as KXIP had only three fielders inside the circle instead of four when he was cleaned up.

Kings XI Punjab will know that away games won't be that easy and would look to get as many points at home as possible. As far as fantasy cricket players go, Kings XI Punjab has seen some good early performers so far.

Best economical pick: Suryakumar Yadav's contribution in the last game went unnoticed. His 24-ball 38 helped the team not lose the momentum in the middle overs. He has adapted well to the number three slot and looks a longterm prospect for Mumbai in that position. One has to credit Surya for giving away his opening slot which he owned last season for his captain Rohit Sharma. It will not be a surprise if he returns to the top of the order later in the tournament if things don't go as planned for the three-time champions.

Top captains & vice captains: The universal boss Chris Gayle is in menacing form and is one of the most dangerous player in the Kings XI Punjab squad right now. After having a successful comeback to international cricket in the series against England, Chris Gayle followed it up with a half-century in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals.

Although he missed out on a big innings against KKR, he would be raring to go in front of the home crowd. After a little break, Rohit Sharma finally got back amongst the runs in the game against RCB. He was looking set for a massive score but was unfortunate to have got out at the wrong time. He scored 48 off 33 balls in the last game and will look to build upon the confidence he gained from the previous match.

Smart pick: Jasprit Bumrah proved yet again that he is the best bowler in the world in the last match. He is four or five steps ahead of the batsmen and also managed to outfox a smart thinker like AB de Villiers.

Cautious pick: It's high time KL Rahul clicked. KL Rahul coming back to the Indian team last year was due to his purple patch in the IPL. But in the same tournament, KXIP's wicketkeeper-batsman is not coming to terms. So far in the two matches, his stint in the middle has been very short.

My XI: Chris Gayle (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), SK Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy,Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mayank Markande