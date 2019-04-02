MyKhel Fantasy Tips – Rajasthan vs Bangalore on April 2

The Match 14 of IPL 2019 will witness the Royal Derby. The Rajasthan Royals will play hosts to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been quite a fortress for the Rajasthan team over the year. However, the Kings XI Punjab managed to breach, Mankad rather, in the previous game and defeated the home team. For their next two matches, Rajasthan went down south to face Hyderabad and Chennai. The team surely performed well but the oppositions were slightly better. Thus, this leaves them with no wins as yet even after three games into the tournament. Facing the Bangalore team, they would like to get off the mark and get two points under their belt.

Best economical pick - Although Yuzvendra Chahal (1-44) was pretty expensive in the game against SRH, expect him to take you by surprise at the Jaipur pitch, which is said to be more spin-friendly than pace-friendly. RCB's spin spearhead could you get some points in your Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy teams.

Top captains & vice captains - If Jos Buttler gets going, like he did in the previous game played at Jaipur, the Royals can brush aside half of their worries. At least one big hitter of the ball is a must on your all Fantasy Cricbattle games for the RR vs RCB T20 match. A lot of RR's fortunes will depend on how this man fires. Once he gets going, Buttler is usually unstoppable. 55 runs in 3 games makes the RCB skipper a top pick on your cricbattle fantasy team, because an out of form Virat Kohli is hungrier than ever. A frustrated and hungry Kohli can cause carnage at the batting friendly Jaipur ground.

Smart pick - With an unbeaten 70 against the Mumbai Indians at home, AB de Villiers proved that being on the other side of 35 has not tarnished his form. While he was foxed by Mohammed Nabi in the Hyderabad game, expect the former South African skipper to come good in Jaipur, because it is now time for RCB to play for pride, if not for points in the RR vs RCB match.

Cautious Pick - Shimron Hetmyer is a proven T20 performer and is one of the most destructive players going around at the moment. Playing in his debut season, Hetmyer was expected to play a crucial role in taking the RCB across the line. In the 3 matches that he has featured so far, he has managed to gather only 14 runs. Hetmyer needs to be dropped if RCB ought to find a winning combination. They could perhaps, add Tim Southee to the mix in order to beef up their underperforming death bowling unit.

My XI - Jos Buttler (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice-Captain), AB de Villiers, Y Chahal, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube