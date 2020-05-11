Natural for players approaching retirement to give such suggestions: BCCI official on Raina's advice on foreign leagues

"One usually finds these views emanating from those who can see the wall of retirement approaching, and it's only natural. That's their view. It's the luxury of having the freedom of a tunnel vision with a view to further their own interests, and that's absolutely fine," a BCCI official told IANS.

"From the point of view of the board and the interests of Indian cricket, the intent is to ensure a system where the non-contracted players are able to command good value at the IPL auction. Exclusivity is the key."

"I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues," Raina said during an Instagram Live session with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan.

"If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us. All international players make a comeback by playing in all those leagues," he added further.

Irfan, who had initiated the session, also seconded the opinion, saying players who are not in the reckoning should at least be allowed to compete in foreign T20 leagues.

"There is a different mindset in different countries. Michael Hussey made his debut at the age of 29 for Australia, an Indian player can never make his debut at the age of 30. I think as long as you are fit, you should be available to play for your country," said Irfan, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January this year.

"I would suggest that all those players who are 30 years old and they are not on your radar to play international matches, you should allow them to play in foreign leagues."