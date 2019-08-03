Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Navdeep Saini impresses against West Indies: Gambhir slams Bedi, Chauhan

By
Navdeep Saini impresses against WI in his India debut
Navdeep Saini impresses against WI in his India debut

New Delhi, August 3: Navdeep Saini made headlines with a three-wicket haul against the West Indies at Florida in the first T20I and in faraway New Delhi former India opener Gautam Gambhir was seething in anger.

Why? It is no secret that Gambhir made a strong pitch for Saini six years ago in 2013 to get a berth in the Delhi Ranji Trophy side. It is also no secret that he had to wage a bitter battle with former Indian cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for that.

Chauahn was the then secrtary of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association and Bedi its president. It led to some acrimonious scenes in Delhi cricket set up with Gambhir stepping down from captaincy for a while.

Gambhir had not forgotten the old bitter days and he took to twitter to express his anger against Indian stalwarts and also sharing his joy of seeing Saini doing well.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled- @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!"

Gambhir had also lambasted Chauhan and Bedi last year when Saini was selected to the Indian squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Bengaluru.

Gambhir had tweeted then: "My 'condolences' to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of 'outsider' Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI."

More NAVDEEP SAINI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 22:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue