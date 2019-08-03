Navdeep Saini impresses against West Indies: Gambhir slams Bedi, Chauhan

Why? It is no secret that Gambhir made a strong pitch for Saini six years ago in 2013 to get a berth in the Delhi Ranji Trophy side. It is also no secret that he had to wage a bitter battle with former Indian cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for that.

Chauahn was the then secrtary of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association and Bedi its president. It led to some acrimonious scenes in Delhi cricket set up with Gambhir stepping down from captaincy for a while.

Gambhir had not forgotten the old bitter days and he took to twitter to express his anger against Indian stalwarts and also sharing his joy of seeing Saini doing well.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled- @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!"

Gambhir had also lambasted Chauhan and Bedi last year when Saini was selected to the Indian squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Bengaluru.

Gambhir had tweeted then: "My 'condolences' to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of 'outsider' Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI."