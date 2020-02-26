Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neil Wagner ready to deliver dose of 'chin music' for India in Christchurch

By Pti
Neil Wagner (right) is ready to deliver dose of chin music to Indian batsmen
Neil Wagner (right) is ready to deliver dose of 'chin music' to Indian batsmen

Christchurch, February 26: Indian batsmen will get a liberal dose of "chin music" in the second Test at the seamer-friendly Hagley Oval, senior New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner declared on Wednesday (February 26), harping on the visitors' struggles when faced with pace and bounce.

Wagner pulled out of the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, daughter Olivia. With India troubled by short balls bowled from round the wicket, the 33-year-old Wagner promised that they will employ the same strategy during the second match starting Saturday (Ferbuary 29).

"It's obviously tough for them to come here and play where there is obviously a bit more bounce and pace," said Wagner.

"Obviously, playing in India where there is not that much bounce and pace around and so it is something new for them to adapt to," he added.

New Zealand coach Stead surprised by Indian batting, expects strong comeback

Wagner, just like his coach Gary Stead, believes that Indians will be better but he expects the home side to be relentless in its endeavour to compound the agony for the visitors.

"Hopefully, we can keep the squeeze on and bowl the way the boys bowled in Wellington and if we can keep piling the pressure on, we will make the job a lot easier for ourselves," he said.

The series is a short one and that's why it's taking time for the Indians to get used to the Test match conditions.

"...sometimes when you tour overseas, it takes a match or two to get used to the conditions and adapt from there. No doubt they will be better and they will come back stronger.

"Definitely we look forward to do what we do best in our conditions and keep fighting the way we did."

They threw their hands at ball like they do back home - Craig McMillan on India batting failure

He was all praise for the towering Kyle Jamieson, who had a dream Test debut in Wellington. Wagner also justified is break.

"If she was going to be born early, hopefully on Monday and I would have definitely been there with the team but so be it. She wanted to try and stay a little bit longer and yeah, give her dad a little bit of a hard time," the happy father was seen grinning from ear to ear.

"It's one of those things but I wouldn't change it for anything else in the world."

More NEIL WAGNER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 14:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue